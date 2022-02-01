Review: Andrew Gray talks future plans, spotlighted in ‘The Man Cave Chronicles’ podcast

Andrew Gray. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Gray

Acclaimed actor, producer, and humanitarian Andrew Gray was recently featured in the “The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Gray, who is known for his acting work in “Bling Empire,” chatted with host Elias Giannakopoulos about his inspirations and what motivates him daily, his plans for the future, as well as his public speaking tour in the near future.

On his future plans, Gray remarked, “My natural evolution is to continue to create original content. I created a website, a streaming service called Knight Owl Studio, and it’s in its beta, and we will do a soft launch on my birthday, which falls on February 4. I built that website and it has taken me about a year and a half.”

“Over the past three years, I have been filming, producing, and writing and acting in my own productions, and getting wonderful cast and crews put together,” he said.

“I have really been enjoying the learning process and the growing curve,” he added.

Gray spoke about how he got into the acting world. “It was something that I innately felt I wanted to do,” he said. “Then I got into it, I did a lot of soul-searching and failing, and once I stood firm on nobility and needing to play characters that would change me in a way that would help and lead other people to their highest, true selves. That’s how I developed myself as an actor.”

Their entire intimate and informed interview conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about “The Man Cave Chronicles” podcast, follow them on Instagram, and its website.

For more information on Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram and his Linktree page.