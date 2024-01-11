Connect with us

Review: Andrew Biernat stars in the rom-com ‘Love Marks the Spot’

Actor Andrew Biernat starts in the romantic comedy “Love Marks the Spot.”
Andrew Biernat and Annika Foster
Andrew Biernat and Annika Foster. Photo Credit: Reel One Entertainment
Actor Andrew Biernat stars in the romantic comedy “Love Marks the Spot” opposite Annika Foster.

Bruno Hernández and Damián Romay directed from a screenplay by Hilty Bowen and Riley Scott.

In order to save publishing company where she works from being sold and consequently losing job, junior editor Becca (Annika Foster) has to go all the way to Arcania with famed action star Lee (Andrew Biernat) to secure movie rights to the popular “Lover’s Quest” series.

This is one bumpy yet fun adventure. Andrew Biernat and Annika Foster have great chemistry together, and this one of Biernat’s better rom-com movies.

The film’s cinematography is visually striking. Without giving too much away, it has a sweet moral and message to it.

The Verdict

Overall, “Love Marks the Spot” is feel-good escapism. The two leads, Andrew Biernat and Annika Foster, will keep the audience engaged. It is a rom-com that is worth checking out. It garners an A- rating.

In this article:Actor, Andrew Biernat, annika foster, Comedy, Film, love marks the spot, Movie, Romantic
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

