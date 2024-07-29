Review: Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland star in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Off-Broadway

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland star in the Off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is being performed at the Westside Theatre in New York City.

In this show, directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by Ellenore Scott, the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (played by Andrew Barth Feldman) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his co-worker crush Audrey (portrayed by Sarah Hydland).

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood.

Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards worldwide domination.

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland are superb in their protagonist roles, and they have great chemistry together as Seymour and Audrey; moreover, their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. Their singing voices blend well together and they produce a true vocal event.

James Carpinello nailed the role of the eccentric dentist Orin, as well as the other characters he played in a refreshing manner.

Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila was noteworthy as Mushnik, and Major Attaway soared in the voice of Audrey II as he left the audience in suspense as to what the plant would do next. The puppetry work all around was remarkable (kudos to all involved).

Everybody in the cast is gifted and they bring something distinct to this Off-Broadway musical. They are able to bring the music by Alan Menken (from the book and lyrics by Howard Ashman) to life.

Without giving too much away, this is an Off-Broadway musical that needs to be experienced by all.

“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ was my favorite Off-Broadway experience thus far,” pop singer-songwriter Michael Thomas White said.

“The two-hour play conveys relevant messaging for today’s materialistic culture around the pitfalls of fame and fortune through an interesting and funny lens. The entire cast is incredibly talented, and Sarah Hyland shows that she is a true superstar through her acting performance,” White elaborated.

The Verdict

Overall, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a compelling Off-Broadway show. It is engaging, witty, and thoroughly entertaining. It ought to be enjoyed for its authenticity and beauty. This show will certainly put smiles on people’s faces, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about “Little Shop of Horrors,” check out its official website, and follow the show’s Instagram page.