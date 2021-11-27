Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘An Unexpected Christmas,’ starring Tyler Hynes, is a terrific Hallmark holiday film

On November 26, the new original Hallmark holiday film “An Unexpected Christmas,” starring Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz, premiered on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz in 'An Unexpected Christmas'
Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz in 'An Unexpected Christmas.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media
Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz in 'An Unexpected Christmas.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

On November 26, the new original Hallmark holiday film “An Unexpected Christmas,” starring Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz, premiered on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the recap.

Hynes stars in “An Unexpected Christmas” alongside Bethany Joy Lenz of “One Tree Hill” and “Five Star Christmas” fame. Charles Cooper serves as producer of “An Unexpected Christmas”; moreover, Michael Robison directed the movie from a screenplay by Paul Campbell.

Lenz and Hynes had great chemistry together, and they were remarkable in every scene in the movie. The writing by Paul Campbell is heartfelt and compelling, and Michael Robison did a solid job with the film’s direction.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: Jamie (Tyler Hynes) hasn’t told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz) broke up. After an inopportune run-in with Emily at the train station in his hometown, Jamie convinces her to pretend they are still a couple to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. 

Jamie and Emily subsequently engage in a week-long trick of participating in his family’s holiday activities together. While they’re stuck in his family’s home, the pair discovers their relationship might still have some potential, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas, hence the title.

Particularly impressive about this movie is that it features a cameo from Andrew Walker, where most recently, Tyler Hynes did a cameo in Walker’s film “My Christmas Family Tree.”

The Verdict

Overall, Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz are superb in “An Unexpected Christmas.” It is one of Hynes’ most memorable Hallmark performances to date, and Lenz is just as fabulous. It garners an A rating.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Tyler Hynes about “An Unexpected Christmas.”

Tyler Hynes
Tyler Hynes. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media
In this article:an unexpected christmas, bethany joy lenz, Film, hallmark, Holiday, Movie, Tyler Hynes
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation on Thanksgiving 1863 is appropriate today

This year we again were entertained by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, while today, shoppers are looking for Black Friday sales.

20 hours ago
Hong Kong students arrested for 'advocating terrorism' Hong Kong students arrested for 'advocating terrorism'

Business

Time to boost cybersecurity ready for Black Friday 2022

While prevention and detection are critical, today’s top priority must be the recovery piece.

24 hours ago
US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

World

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

The United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus Friday became the latest countries to restrict travel from southern Africa.

19 hours ago

Life

British Columbia officials warn residents ‘The time to prepare is now’

British Columbia is bracing for yet another storm to hit flooded areas on Saturday, as Environment Canada issued a special weather warning.

19 hours ago