Review: An evening with the ‘Wickedly talented’ Kerry Ellis at 54 Below in New York City

Kerry Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Kerry Ellis.

On Friday, January 31st, Broadway and West End sensation Kerry Ellis performed at 54 Below in New York City, for a great turnout.

Ellis is known for her acting performances in such iconic stage roles as Elphaba in “Wicked,” Meat in “We Will Rock You,” Ellen in “Miss Saigon,” Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” (as part of her stage debut in an understudy role), and Fantine in “Les Misérables,” among many others.

She was backed by a gifted four-piece band, and she made her 54 Below debut. Brian Nash accompanied her on the piano and served as her musical director with Mohan Ritsema on the bass, Justin Tambini on the drums, and Ricky Westrip on the acoustic and electric guitars.

“It is lovely having talented people in your band. It really helps,” she noted.

54 Below show

Ellis kicked off her 54 Below set with the midtempo “Kings & Queens,” which the title track of her latest studio offering.

“How are you doing 54 Below?” she asked, and immediately broke into the “Funny Girl” classic “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

She went on to address her Manhattan audience. “Oh my goodness, I am in New York City,” she exclaimed. “This has been a long time coming. I spent a lot of time here many years ago in a show down the road.”

“I fell in love with New York many years ago. I haven’t been here for over six years… can you believe that? So to be back, and to be in this wonderful venue is just an absolute dream. This is my first time here… it’s my 54 Below debut,” she elaborated.

“So, thank you all for coming out and joining us tonight,” she said, effusively, and went on to introduce her “gorgeous band.”

“Are there any Elton John fans? How about any Moulin Rouge! fans?” she asked, and then concurred that the crowd would love the next tune in her set, which was Elton John’s “Your Song,” and they did, thanks to its distinct and resonant arrangement. She sat and performed it on a stool, in a controlled and harking fashion.

Kerry Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Kerry Ellis.

It was followed by a soothing rendition of Randy Newman’s “Feels Like Home” and an impressive duet of “Shallow,” which she sang with Brian Nash, as they tipped their hat to Lady Gaga, whom she described as one of her favorite artists, and rightfully so. Ellis did “Mother Monster” proud.

She took her audience on a trip down memory lane with “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables” as she paid homage to Fantine, the character she once played on stage.

After a sip of water, she serenaded us to “Dust in the Wind” with Brian Nash displaying his velvet harmonies.

She subsequently honored Sir Brian May, the late Freddie Mercury, and Queen with “Somebody to Love,” which she incorporated as a crowd singalong. “You’re very good,” she told the audience. “Give yourselves a round of applause,” she added.

Ellis acknowledged that “Wicked has been a massive part of her life” and went on to sing “For Good,” where invited two incredibly talented female fans from the audience to sing it with her.

This was such a poignant moment that many people were moved to tears. “This was the first time I’ve ever performed this song as a trio,” she said with a sweet laugh.

She segued into the powerful numbers such as “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” and “Always Starting Over” from “If/Then,” both of which were sheer bliss, showcasing her incredible vocal range. Idina Menzel herself would have been beaming with pride for Ellis.

“You’ve been so lovely,” she told her New York audience. “Hopefully, I can come back in the future and perform here. It has been an absolute joy.”

Ellis closed her set with “Anthem” from the musical “Chess,” which is featured on her “Anthems” album, which came out in the fall of 2010. She left the fans wanting to hear more.

“Kerry Ellis’ authenticity and raw talent shook the crowd to a standing ovation,” Gabby Gabriel, fan and attendee, said.

Neil O’Brien of Westway Music remarked, “Kerry delivered a consistent, high-level of dexterity tonight demonstrated over 60 minutes… The show ranged from Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’ to Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’.”

The Verdict

Overall, Kerry Ellis was able to “defy gravity” with her powerhouse vocals at 54 Below, and proved to be “Wickedly talented.” She was witty, charismatic, elegant, and entertaining; moreover, she was able to touch everyone, musically, on an emotional level.

Whoever has yet to see Kerry Ellis perform in a live setting is truly missing out because her voice is heavenly.

It is no wonder that she has affectionately been called the “First Lady of the West End” and the “Queen of the West End.”

Ellis had the Big Apple crowd with her every step of the way. Her 54 Below debut was a major success, and her eclectic musical set garnered an A rating. Well done.

For more information on Kerry Ellis, follow her on Instagram, and her official website.

