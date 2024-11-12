Review: An evening with Luke Grimes of ‘Yellowstone’ in New York City

Luke Grimes. Photo Credit: Hank Chafin

Actor and country singer-songwriter Luke Grimes (“Yellowstone”) headlined New York’s Webster Hall for a great turnout. This marked his first-ever live show in the Big Apple.

Country singer-songwriter Carter Faith served as his opening act, who was able to warm up the stage for him with her crystalline vocals that were reminiscent of Ashley Monroe meets Gwen Sebastian.

After a stirring opening number, Grimes immediately broke into “Ain’t Dead Yet,” where he picked up the pace and greeted the Manhattan crowd.

“How are we doing New York?” he inquired, and it was met with a tremendous response.

Grimes continued with “Burn” as well as the midtempo “Wait for the Rain to Die Down.” “Cheers everybody. Thank you for coming out. This is my first show in New York City,” he said.

“My name is Luke Grimes and I’ll introduce you to these guys a bit later,” he said implying about his band members. “Cheers,” he exclaimed.

He segued into a song where he is from… “Oh Ohio,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite song of his so far.

Grimes continued with “Where It’s Blue” and told the audience that the “really sad portion of the show is almost over.”

“I love singing sad songs, they are fun to write. It’s very therapeutic, and thank you for indulging,” he explained, prior to performing “Hold On.”

He went on to sing several slow songs, which included the breakup tune “Ghost of Who We Were” and “South On 75.”

Grimes asked “the bros” in the audience to settle down from being a bit rambunctious yet he told them that he would do a shot with them afterward.

“Black Powder” was midtempo and spitfire, and midway through the song, he introduced his band members.

“Any cowboys in the audience?” he asked. “I play one on TV,” he said, implying his portrayal of Kayce Dutton in the Paramount+ western drama series “Yellowstone.”

He sang “No Horse to Ride,” which was well-received, and closed with the fan-favorite “Playin’ on the Tracks” as they were reciting the lyrics verbatim.

“Thank you for coming out; this is a dream come true to play in New York City. I appreciate you guys very much. Thank you. Much love,” Grimes said, effusively.

For his encore, he returned to the stage and tipped his hat to Nirvana with “All Apologies” as the Webster Hall audience sang along with him.

The Verdict

Overall, it was an upbeat, fun, and entertaining country show for Luke Grimes. He knew how to get the party started at Webster Hall. He exuded a great deal of charm, potential, and charisma.

It is only a matter of time before he starts headlining such NYC venues as Radio City, Beacon Theatre, and even Madison Square Garden. It is highly recommended that one sees him perform live whenever he is in town.

To learn more about Luke Grimes, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.