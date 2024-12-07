Review: An evening with Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle at 54 Below in New York City

Lorna Luft. Photo Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment.

On Friday, December 6th, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle performed their “Two of a Kind” show at 54 Below in New York City, for a great turnout.

Colin Freeman served as her musical director on the piano with Jim Donica on the bass and Josh Priest on the drums.

They kicked off their set with the cheerful holiday tune “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” where they were instantly lure their listeners in their set. “Merry Christmas, everyone,” they said. “Welcome to our show.”

After they greeted their Manhattan audience, they inquired as to which leading lady would perform toss. After winning a coin toss, it was revealed that McArdle would sing first.

Andrea McArdle

McArdle sang the Frank Sinatra classic “New York, New York” and it was clever for her to incorporate “N.Y.C.” from the musical Annie, where she original the role on stage.

A proud moment for McArdle was when she was invited to do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in 1977 as a result of “Annie.” McArdle went on to deliver a controlled and harking rendition of “Maybe,” which was also from “Annie.”

McArdle acknowledged that 2024 was a tough year for her, yet she could always turn to music in a time of need, thus finding music to be quite healing.

She went on to perform “Where is Love” from “Oliver!” and “As Long As He Needs Me,” which was expressive and moving.

A neat “pick me up” song was “Lose That Long Face” from “A Star is Born,” and after a sip of water, she performed “Before the Parade Passes By.”

Of course, no Andrea McArdle set is complete without “Tomorrow,” and her live version was resonant and sublime earning her a standing ovation.

McArdle shared her Carol Channing story (who proclaimed “Tomorrow” her “signature song,” and that stuck with her ever since). “I sing it 10 times a say, but tonight, it is for you,” she told the audience.

Lorna Luft

Luft kicked off her solo set with Judy Garland’s “Comes Once in a Lifetime” and immediately broke into the sassy “As Long as I’m Singing.”

Luft thanked the staff of 54 Below describing them as the “heart and soul” of the venue, and she dubbed 54 Below as “the greatest nightclub in America” due to its rich history.

“Thank you,” Luft said. “My Goodness. This is so great. I am so pleased we get to debut this show.”

She continued with the upbeat and vivacious “I Got Rhythm,” and revealed that the holiday tune “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was written for a family member of hers (implying her late mother Judy Garland). Her rendition of the latter Christmas song was captivating.

Luft’s medley of “Not Even Nominated” was witty and hilarious, and she dedicated it to all the songs and songwriters that never got Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song.” “The Academy Awards night is my favorite in Hollywood,” Luft admitted. “I love the Oscars, I really do.”

McArdle returned to the stage for a “Dueling Divas” medley with Luft, which was fun. “Hooray for Love” was uplifting with an optimistic ending that struck a chord with the fans.

They also thanked their three gifted band members and introduced each of them (Colin Freeman is also Luft’s husband).

They closed with two holiday songs, where they got the audience to sing along with them. These included “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas,” where they left the crowd wanting to hear more.

Gabby Gabriel remarked, “One of the best nights since moving to New York City… for many reasons, getting to see the original ‘Annie’ Andrea McArdle singing one of my favorite songs ‘Tomorrow.’ Hearing Lorna Luft sing one of her mom’s songs is one of those precious life experiences.”

The Verdict

Overall, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle were incredible at 54 Below in New York City. It was a blend of Hollywood (Luft) meets Broadway (McArdle) in a refreshing, classy, organic, and timeless manner; moreover, this show was a history lesson on the golden ages of theater and Hollywood respectively through music and storytelling.

They appeared comfortable on stage and the Big Apple audience loved them in return, as they knew they were in the presence of greatness. They are still at the top of their game musically.

It is evident that all of the standard songs that were performed tonight will never go out of style. Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle are worth seeing live (whether it is solo or collectively, one will not be disappointed).

Their live show at 54 Below garnered an A rating. Well done.

