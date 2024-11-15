Connect with us

Review: An evening with Ann Kittredge at Chelsea Table + Stage

On Thursday, November 14th, jazz vocalist Ann Kittredge performed her “Romantic Notions” show at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City for an intimate group of fans.
Ann Kittredge performing at Chelsea Table + Stage. Photo Credit: Richard Hillman
Her talented band members consisted of Christopher Denny on the piano, Rex Benincasa on drums and percussion, Sean Harkness on guitars, Maryann McSweeny on the bass, as well as Amy Griffiths who joined her on the first five songs on reed instruments.

‘Romantic Notions’ set

Kittredge kicked off her set with “Romantic Notions,” where she was able to lure her audience in her show from the opening verse. It was followed by a stirring rendition of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”

She allowed her rich, harking voice to shine on “Didn’t We” and “What the World Needs Now is Love,” which was certainly the theme of the night.

Equally expressive and noteworthy was “I Just Wanted You to Know” and the elegant “Where’ve You Been,” which showcased her crystalline vocals.

Kittredge tipped her hat to Darnell White with a controlled and resonant cover of “There You Are,” and she noted that both she and George Strait have the one thing in common, which is covering the song “I Just Want to Dance With You.”

She paid homage to Bob Dylan with “Mr. Tambourine Man,” dedicated Billy Joel’s “You’re My Home” to her husband of 38 years.

Kittredge took her audience on a trip down memory to 1910 with her closing number, Victor Herbert’s “Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life,” and she made it sound fresh and new again.

Ann Kittredge
Singer Ann Kittredge. Photo Credit: Gene Reed.

The Verdict

Overall, Ann Kittredge was able to put on a remarkable show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She appeared comfortable onstage and interacted well with the audience and made them feel at home.

It is highly recommended that one sees her perform in a live setting whenever she is in town. Her set garnered two giant thumbs up.

For more information on jazz singer and recording artist Ann Kittredge, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

