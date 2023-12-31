Review: An afternoon with ‘General Hospital’ actor Adam Huss on Long Island

Actor Adam Huss. Photo Courtesy of Adam Huss

On December 30, “General Hospital” actor Adam Huss participated in an in-person fan event on Long Island.

Huss is known for taking over the role of Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

This “Holiday Homecoming” event took place at Mo’Nelisa Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Point Lookout, New York, which was produced by Coastal Entertainment. He was joined by an intimate group of fans, which included his father, Timothy Huss, who is a Long Island musician.

This event featured a Question & Answer (Q & A) session, as well as photo opportunities, and an autograph signing.

Adam Huss as Nikolas Cassadine in ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Courtesy of ABC

Working with the ‘General Hospital’ cast

When asked which “General Hospital” actors took him under their wing, Huss responded, “All of the cast members have been so kind on this show. You don’t always get that on sets, especially in Hollywood, which unfortunately, is a dog-eat-dog world. People have been so gracious to me on ‘General Hospital,’ they want you to succeed, and they want the scene to succeed, which is such a level of professionalism.”

“On this show, they want the scenes to work and for the audience to find the truth in them,” he said. “Whether you are a new actor on the show or a seasoned veteran, the actors don’t mind running lines with you in the green room. There is no ego about it, which is very nice.”

Working with Maura West and Genie Francis

He complimented his co-stars and leading ladies Maura West (who portrays his villainous love interest Ava) and Genie Francis (who plays his on-screen mother Laura) for being so helpful throughout the whole process. “Maura was very supportive,” he said. “Genie was great as well. Avery Pohl really was so kind. We would run our scenes together via Zoom, and she was wonderful to work with.”

While Huss couldn’t give away any scoops or spoilers on the show, he encouraged the dedicated viewers and fans “to keep on watching, and to stay tuned”; moreover, Huss extended his appreciation to everyone that gathered at Point Lookout to see him today.

Genie Francis and Adam Huss in ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Credit: ABC, Christine Bartolucci

Actors he would like to work more and do more scenes with

“I would love to work with Maurice Benard,” Huss revealed. “I’ve met him in the hallway and we talked a bunch. Maurice was very close to the late Tyler Christopher and Marcus too. Maurice was very welcoming.”

“Maurice is very kind and a fantastic actor, so I would love to work with him,” Huss exclaimed. “There are so many great actors on this show.”

Huss also had kind words about Roger Howarth, who most recently played Austin Gatlin-Holt on the show.

‘Let It Kill You’ short film

Aside from his acting work on “General Hospital,” Huss stars in the short movie “Let It Kill You,” which was written and directed by David Cornue. Huss co-produced the short with Adam Bucci, who also plays his co-lead.

For more information on actor Adam Huss, follow him on Instagram.