Review: ‘America’s Next Best President’ short film by Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy. Photo Courtesy of Katie Cassidy.

Katie Cassidy wrote and directed her comedic short film “America’s Next Best President.”

This short movie written, directed and produced by Katie Cassidy is a spoof on American politics told from the standpoint of a game show, where America’s votes are in, and they are down to the final five contestants.

Hallmark actor Stephen Huszar also serves as a producer on this project.

Ironically enough, Cassidy wrote the short over four years ago yet its subject matter is timely and relevant especially with the U.S. election coming up in two weeks. This was a fitting time for Cassidy to release it to the masses via her YouTube channel.

Her script is witty, clever, quirky, and at times, downright hilarious. It is the feel-good escapism that we need during these trying times that the world is going through (especially at a time when there are so many disagreements over politic beliefs).

It has the potential to become a mini-series or a full-length comedy feature should Cassidy decide to explore it further. It reminds us not to take things too seriously.

“America’s Next Best President” is doing well in the festival circuit (winning accolades and awards), and rightfully so.

This short is worth more than just a passing glance, so sit back and relax, and allow Katie Cassidy and her group of actors to lure you in this crazy and hysterical ride. There is something in it for everyone.

