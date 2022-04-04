Review: ‘Always Amore,’ starring Tyler Hynes and Autumn Reeser, is a wonderful Hallmark film

'Always Amore.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

On Sunday, April 3, the exceptional new original film “Always Amore” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It stars such actors as Tyler Hynes, Autumn Reeser, and Patty McCormack.

In “Always Amore,” Hynes plays opposite Autumn Reeser and Oscar nominee Patty McCormack.

Giada De Laurentiis, world-renowned celebrity chef, New York Times best-selling author, restauranteur, and Emmy-winning TV personality served as an executive producer.

“Always Amore” is a Gastronomy Road Productions Ltd film. Aside from De Laurentiis, Anne Fox, Dan Fox, Danielle Jackson, Allen Lewis, Bianca Versteeg, Orly Adelson, and Harvey Kahn also served as executive producers. The movie is produced by Charles Cooper. Kevin Fair directed the movie from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

Synopsis of ‘Always Amore’

Elizabeth (Autumn Reeser) is working hard to keep her late husband Marco’s Italian restaurant, Il Cibo È Vita, afloat with the support of her mother-in-law Nonna (Patty McCormack) and devoted staff.

She is holding on to the recipes and styles established by Marco to honor his memory, but business continues to go downhill. Elizabeth is forced to work with Ben (Tyler Hynes), a “restaurant fixer” who has many new ideas to save money, enhance the décor and change the menu.

At first, Elizabeth resists change but slowly begins to open herself to new ideas while teaching Ben about what makes Il Cibo È Vita so special.

They seize the opportunity to enter their head chef into a cooking competition to revitalize interest in Il Cibo È Vita. All the while, Elizabeth rediscovers her passion

for baking and might even open her heart to new love.

Autumn Reeser is fabulous as Elizabeth, while Tyler Hynes is charming and the voice of reason as Ben. Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack is sensational and witty as Nonna.

A real treat is when Ben’s character gives a shoutout to “Greece” towards the end.

The Verdict

Overall, “Always Amore” is a pleasant and delightful Hallmark film. The screenplay is beautifully written by Julie Sherman Wolfe and it instantly lures the audience in from the opening scene; moreover, Kevin Fair did a solid job with its direction.

Bring a big appetite, and watch “Always Amore” on the Hallmark channel, which is ideal for the entire family. It underscores such values as family, love, teamwork, and empathy. “Always Amore” garners two giant thumbs up.