Review: ‘Alone In The Dark’ is a new thriller on Tubi

Terrell Carter and Christopher Bencomo in 'Alone In The Dark.' Photo Courtesy of Tubi

“Alone In The Dark,” directed by Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars” and “Fifth Shades Freed”), is a new thriller on Tubi.

This marks his directorial debut. “Alone In The Dark” stars Novi Brown (“Sistas” fame) and Terrell Carter (“Empire”). It premiered in October on Tubi, which is Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service.

Aside from directing “Alone In The Dark,” Brant Daugherty also co-wrote it with his wife, Kimberly Daugherty, who stars as Sofia in the film.

The synopsis is as follows: This movie deals with Bri Collins (played by Novi Brown), who is a recent divorcée that is under house arrest and must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.

As Bri begins to feel stalked in her own house, she hires a personal bodyguard named Xavier (played by Terrell Carter) at her friend’s recommendation and works with him to take down her stalker.

Brant Daugherty and Kimberly Daugherty served as co-executive producers along with Megan Ellstrom from MarVista Entertainment. Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren produced under The Ninth House banner. Brant also makes a cameo as one of the police officers in the film.

Christopher Bencomo delivers a bold and badass performance as Michael opposite the refreshing and beautiful Karlee Eldridge, who plays Mackenzie.

The Verdict

Overall, “Alone In The Dark” is an impressive directorial debut by Brant Daugherty. This thriller is edgy and it will keep the audience on their toes. The lead acting performances by Novi Brown and Terrell Carter are solid and memorable, and Kimberly Daugherty is a revelation. It garners four out of five stars.