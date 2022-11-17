Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Alone In The Dark’ is a new thriller on Tubi

“Alone In The Dark,” directed by Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars” and “Fifth Shades Freed”), is a new thriller on Tubi.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Terrell Carter and Christopher Bencomo in 'Alone In The Dark'
Terrell Carter and Christopher Bencomo in 'Alone In The Dark.' Photo Courtesy of Tubi
Terrell Carter and Christopher Bencomo in 'Alone In The Dark.' Photo Courtesy of Tubi

“Alone In The Dark,” directed by Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars” and “Fifth Shades Freed”), is a new thriller on Tubi.

This marks his directorial debut. “Alone In The Dark” stars Novi Brown (“Sistas” fame) and Terrell Carter (“Empire”). It premiered in October on Tubi, which is Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service.

Aside from directing “Alone In The Dark,” Brant Daugherty also co-wrote it with his wife, Kimberly Daugherty, who stars as Sofia in the film.

The synopsis is as follows: This movie deals with Bri Collins (played by Novi Brown), who is a recent divorcée that is under house arrest and must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.

As Bri begins to feel stalked in her own house, she hires a personal bodyguard named Xavier (played by Terrell Carter) at her friend’s recommendation and works with him to take down her stalker.

Brant Daugherty and Kimberly Daugherty served as co-executive producers along with Megan Ellstrom from MarVista Entertainment. Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren produced under The Ninth House banner. Brant also makes a cameo as one of the police officers in the film.

Christopher Bencomo delivers a bold and badass performance as Michael opposite the refreshing and beautiful Karlee Eldridge, who plays Mackenzie.

The Verdict

Overall, “Alone In The Dark” is an impressive directorial debut by Brant Daugherty. This thriller is edgy and it will keep the audience on their toes. The lead acting performances by Novi Brown and Terrell Carter are solid and memorable, and Kimberly Daugherty is a revelation. It garners four out of five stars.

In this article:alone in the dark, Brant Daugherty, christopher bencomo, Film, karlee eldridge, terrell carter, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Chengdu will become the latest Chinese city to go into effective lockdown as the country remains wedded to a zero-Covid strategy Chengdu will become the latest Chinese city to go into effective lockdown as the country remains wedded to a zero-Covid strategy

Tech & Science

Research reveals higher death risk from multiple COVID-19 infections

Getting an infection a second, third or fourth time contributes to additional health risks in the first 30 days after infection, and in the...

22 hours ago

Business

US sports stars named in lawsuit over FTX’s deceptive practices

High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors.

22 hours ago
Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it

Tech & Science

Hackers using ‘steganography’ tactics for malware attacks

The shocking and quick way it can fly under the radar is reason enough to have a security solution.

23 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could be 'comfortable' with a smaller, half-point interest rate hike in December Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could be 'comfortable' with a smaller, half-point interest rate hike in December

Business

US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could be 'comfortable' with a smaller, half-point interest rate hike in December - Copyright AFP/File Constanza HEVIARecent...

22 hours ago