Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert dazzle in ‘The Wedding Veil’

Actresses Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Hart”) Autumn Reeser (“The 27-Hour Day”) and Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) dazzle in the new original Hallmark movie “The Wedding Veil,” which premiered on Saturday, January 8.

Published

Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert in 'The Wedding Veil'
Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert in 'The Wedding Veil.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media
Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert in 'The Wedding Veil.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

Actresses Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Hart”) Autumn Reeser (“The 27-Hour Day”) and Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) dazzle in the new original Hallmark movie “The Wedding Veil,” which premiered on Saturday, January 8.

This film, directed by Terry Ingram, is a part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual “New Year, New Movies” programming event, and it is the first installment of a trilogy. It also stars “Heartland” actor Kevin McGarry as Peter.

Synopsis

Avery (Lacey Chabert), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney) are three close, but far-flung college friends that reunite in different cities every year to go antiquing.

During a visit to San Francisco, California, they discover an extraordinary, antique lace wedding veil with a legend – it is said that “whoever possesses the veil will find their true love.”

The friends agree to purchase the veil together and pass it along to each other to test whether or not the legend is true. Romantic, curator Avery is the first to take possession and very soon after meets a handsome stranger Peter (Kevin McGarry).

As they spend a carefree day together at a local museum, they share some uncanny coincidences that have Avery wondering about its fate. When a misunderstanding leads Peter to give her the cold shoulder, Avery resolves to put him out of her mind…only for him to show up at her job back in Boston.

It turns out that Peter is from a very well-known philanthropic family and the newest board member at the museum where she works.

When they uncover a long-lost painting from a 19th century Italian master, Peter works closely with Avery on a special GALA to unveil its restoration. As the project brings the pair closer and they start to clear the air, they find the coincidences they share just might be the veil, working its magic.

All of the three leading ladies and McGarry have great chemistry together, and it makes one anxiously await for the second installment in this trilogy. It leaves them wanting to see more.

Terry Ingram did a solid job directing this film, and compliments to Sandra Berg and
Judith Berg for penning its noteworthy screenplay. The whole cast is impressive, and the movie garners two thumbs up. Well done.

In this article:alison sweeney, Autumn Reeser, hallmark, kevin mcgarry, lacey chabert, the wedding veil
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Citigroup to terminate unvaccinated workers under ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Citigroup is prepared to fire employees at the end of the month who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 deadline.

18 hours ago

World

How nostalgia has become the megatrend of the 2020’s

The benefit of nostalgia? Positive memories activate the reward pathway in the brain, which is essentially a release of chemicals that make us feel...

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Indonesian idea for microplastics cleanup by sound — Good solid theory with a lot more possibilities

It’s not often you see an idea as useful as this with so many applications – Separating microplastics using sound waves.

4 hours ago
Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Life

Public Warning: Beware of ‘fake’ testing sites and ‘fake’ Covid-19 testing kits

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online to desperate customers.

4 hours ago