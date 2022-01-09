Review: Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert dazzle in ‘The Wedding Veil’

Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert in 'The Wedding Veil.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

Actresses Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Hart”) Autumn Reeser (“The 27-Hour Day”) and Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) dazzle in the new original Hallmark movie “The Wedding Veil,” which premiered on Saturday, January 8.

This film, directed by Terry Ingram, is a part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual “New Year, New Movies” programming event, and it is the first installment of a trilogy. It also stars “Heartland” actor Kevin McGarry as Peter.

Synopsis

Avery (Lacey Chabert), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney) are three close, but far-flung college friends that reunite in different cities every year to go antiquing.

During a visit to San Francisco, California, they discover an extraordinary, antique lace wedding veil with a legend – it is said that “whoever possesses the veil will find their true love.”

The friends agree to purchase the veil together and pass it along to each other to test whether or not the legend is true. Romantic, curator Avery is the first to take possession and very soon after meets a handsome stranger Peter (Kevin McGarry).

As they spend a carefree day together at a local museum, they share some uncanny coincidences that have Avery wondering about its fate. When a misunderstanding leads Peter to give her the cold shoulder, Avery resolves to put him out of her mind…only for him to show up at her job back in Boston.

It turns out that Peter is from a very well-known philanthropic family and the newest board member at the museum where she works.

When they uncover a long-lost painting from a 19th century Italian master, Peter works closely with Avery on a special GALA to unveil its restoration. As the project brings the pair closer and they start to clear the air, they find the coincidences they share just might be the veil, working its magic.

All of the three leading ladies and McGarry have great chemistry together, and it makes one anxiously await for the second installment in this trilogy. It leaves them wanting to see more.

Terry Ingram did a solid job directing this film, and compliments to Sandra Berg and

Judith Berg for penning its noteworthy screenplay. The whole cast is impressive, and the movie garners two thumbs up. Well done.