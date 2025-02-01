Review: Alison Krauss & Union Station release ‘Looks Like The End of the Road’

Alison Krauss & Union Station. Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

Alison Krauss & Union Station release “Looks Like The End of the Road,” which is the lead single of their forthcoming album “Arcadia.”

“Looks Like The End of the Road” is the opening number on their 10-track bluegrass album “Arcadia,” which marks their first record of new music in 14 years.

Krauss allows her crisp, crystalline voice to shine on this tune. She maintains solid control over her resonant vocals. It is evident that she is still at the top of her game musically.

On their new song “Looks Like The End of the Road,” Krauss remarked, “Usually, I find something that’s a first song, and then things fall into place.”

“That song was ‘Looks Like The End Of The Road.’ Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive – and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it,” she acknowledged.

Aside from Alison Krauss on lead vocals and fiddle, the group is comprised of new member Russell Moore on co-lead vocals, guitar and mandolin, as well as Jerry Douglas (dobro, lap steel, and vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, and vocals) and Barry Bales (bass and vocals),

Russell Moore is best known as the front-man of the chart-topping group IIIrd Tyme Out. Moore is the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) most-awarded “Male Vocalist” of all time.

Russell Moore is best known as the front-man of the chart-topping group IIIrd Tyme Out. Moore is the International Bluegrass Music Association's (IBMA) most-awarded "Male Vocalist" of all time.

The band also announced their 2025 tour dates, which will kick off on April 17th in Louisville, Kentucky, at The Louisville Palace. On September 12th and 13th, they will be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

“Looks Like The End of the Road” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

If this song is any indication on how the new album “Arcadia” is going to sound like, then their fans and listeners in certainly be in for a real treat.

For more information on Alison Krauss & Union Station, their new music and tour dates, check out their official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.