Review: Alicia Witt releases her holiday album ‘I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You’

Alicia Witt. Photo Credit: Travis Commeau.

Hallmark actress, singer, and pianist Alicia Witt released her new holiday album “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You.”

The collection opens with the title track “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You,” which has a timeless vibe to it that is reminiscent of Crystal Gayle’s Grammy-winning “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

It is followed by the standard “O Holy Night” and the sassy and fun “Weird Time of Year.”

Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett joins her on “Is This The Christmas,” which is controlled, harking, and resonant.

Her soaring rendition of “The First Noel” is reminiscent of Amy Grant with the soulfulness of country queen Patty Loveless.

Another noteworthy tune is “You’re Gonna See This Tree” and the lyrics of “If Christmas Was” are pure poetry. She joins forces with Matthew Perryman Jones, who lends his velvet harmonies, on the crisp “Lonely Holy Christmas.”

This journalist’s personal favorite song on the album is the infectious “Soap Suds Snow,” which is witty and clever, coupled with a Celtic melody that makes it an earworm. It is one of those songs that you can play on loop all day and not grow tired of it.

After the tender “Christmas Will Never End,” it closes with the standard “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and she pays homage to Boxing Day with “December 26th,” where she is joined by John Paul White (the former band member of the Grammy-winning duo The Civil Wars).

Particularly impressive about Alicia Witt is that these songs sound even better in a live setting… she recently performed them at 54 Below in New York City and the result was magical.

“I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Alicia Witt has released an ethereal Christmas album that is warm, timeless, and nostalgic. She is able to take her fans and listeners on a pleasant journey through the winter and holiday season.

This Christmas music by Alicia Witt is refreshing vocally, sonically, and artistically; moreover, it’s the antidote to the hectic, over-produced lives that most of us live in the digital age.

The collection possesses the tranquility of a purple sky, and the catharsis of a shooting star. It is the best holiday album one can get by a female artist this winter season. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about singer, actress, and pianist Alicia Witt, follow her on Instagram and visit her official homepage.