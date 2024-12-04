Review: Alicia Witt puts New Yorkers in the holiday spirit at 54 Below concert

Alicia Witt. Photo Credit: Travis Commeau.

On December 3rd, veteran actress and singer-songwriter Alicia Witt made her debut at 54 Below in New York City.

She began her show promptly at 7:05 p.m. and kicked it off with “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You,” which is the title track of her newest holiday album.

“New York City,” she exclaimed. “I’m definitely spending Christmas with you. Wow! What a joy to be playing the legendary 54 Below for the first time. I see so many beloved and familiar faces out there in the crowd.”

“After an incredibly busy day and an incredibly busy few months, I just couldn’t be any happier, and to be sharing this Christmas album with you,” she admitted.

“Tonight, we are celebrating my brad new Christmas album, and I’m just going to run it top to bottom and then we will play some other tunes that I’ve previously released,” she noted.

“With that, we are going to play a familiar traditional Christmas song,” and after a sip of water, she segued into “O Holy Night,” which was sheer bliss.

Witt went on to introduce her two-piece band, which featured Amanda McCoy on guitar, bass, and background vocals, as well as Toby Caldwell on the drums and backing vocals.

She immediately broke into “Weird Time of Year,” which is a holiday tune from a pet’s perspective.

Witt continued with an expressive version “Is This the Christmas,” which is featured on the album as a duet with Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett.

Equally impressive was her clever interpretation of the traditional “The First Noel,” which featured the opening and closing piano instrumentation of “Silent Night,” which was a real treat.

Witt showcased her classically-trained voice on “You’re Gonna See this Tree,” which had a stirring vibe reminiscent of Crystal Gayle’s “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

“It is so much joy singing for all of you,” she told her 54 Below audience, and segued into “If Christmas Was,” which she described as the “fastest written” song on the album.

“Soap Suds Snow” was catchy, midtempo, and simply glorious displaying her breathy, pristine vocals… it is one of those songs that instantly puts a smile on listener’s faces.

She slowed down the pace with “Lonely Holy Christmas,” which is a somber, piano-laden ballad, and she went on to perform “Christmas Will Never End,” which was featured in the Hallmark holiday film “Christmas Tree Lane,” where she starred opposite Andrew Walker.

Witt sang “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “December 26th,” where she tips her hat to the day following Christmas (Boxing Day) which is often neglected and forgotten.

She threw in a polished rendition of Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” and it was followed by “Why Christmas,” as well as “Witness,” the title track of her EP from last summer, and “Chasing Shadows.”

Witt closed her set with “I’m Not Ready for Christmas” (from the Hallmark movie of the same name), where she left her fans yearning to hear more.

“Thank you to 54 Below for having me here for my debut show,” she said, effusively. “I love you so much for spending Christmas with me in New York,” she told her Manhattan fans and blew them a kiss.

The Verdict

Overall, Alicia Witt was sublime at 54 Below in New York City… she had it all… laughs, wit, charm, nostalgia, and warmth. It is evident that her vocals are simply too good to be mortal, and her prowess on the piano is unparalleled. With Witt, the listener can recall Amy Grant meets Sarah McLachlan meets Paula Cole and Sara Bareilles.

Whoever has yet to see Witt perform in a live setting is truly missing out… her crystalline vocals are heavenly.

Witt proves that she is one of the most underrated female recording artists in the contemporary musical landscape. Her concert at 54 Below garnered an A rating.

Her latest holiday album “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Alicia Witt, follow her on Instagram and visit her official homepage.