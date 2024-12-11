Connect with us

Review: Alexey Molchanov takes viewers through deep waters in ‘Freediver’ sports film

Russian champion freediver and world record holder Alexey Molchanov takes viewers through deep waters in the new sports documentary “Freediver.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Alexey Molchanov in 'Freediver'
Alexey Molchanov in 'Freediver.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
Alexey Molchanov in 'Freediver.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

It was written and directed by filmmaker Michael John Warren. The movie “Freediver” is now available on Amazon Prime Video, or to buy or rent on digital. It was released on December 7th via Paramount Pictures.

The synopsis is: After geopolitics forced him into exile, Alexey Molchanov, the greatest living freediver in the globe, fights to reclaim his athletic glory and honor his iconic mother’s towering legacy by attempting the most dominant season in the history of the deadly sport.

His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and his mind, forcing him to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

It is expertly shot and edited; moreover, there is a rawness and authenticity to “Freediver” like no other.

This movie is filled with heart, passion, and courage, and it is a fitting tribute to his late mother, freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova.

The Verdict

Overall, “Freediver” showcases the trials and tribulations that Alexey Molchanov had to go through to become the man and athlete that he is today.

It chronicles the bold and unflinching journey of a man who wasn’t afraid to take risks and push the envelope as he redefined his sport into what it is today.

Molchanov’s perspicacity and indomitable spirit is an inspiration to us all. This sports documentary is a must for fans of extreme sports, especially diving and freediving. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

