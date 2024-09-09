Review: Alexander Wraith and Isabel Gravitt star in ‘Dead Sea’

Alexander Wraith in 'Dead Sea.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical.

Alexander Wraith, Isabel Gravitt, and Genneya Walton star in the horror film “Dead Sea.”

It was written and directed by Phil Volken. The synopsis is: Stranded in the open sea after a fatal jet ski accident, a young woman Kaya (Isabel Gravitt) and her two friends are rescued by a fishing vessel’s captain Rey (Alexander Wraith), unaware that the ship harbors a chilling secret.

Isabel Gravitt emerges as a strong and badass female lead Kaya. Genneya Walton is noteworthy as Tessa Miles. Alexander Wraith delivers a compelling performance as the nefarious Rey, which runs the gamut.

Veteran actor Dean Cameron is both commanding and terrifying as Curtis Hunt. The movie lives up to its tagline, where “survival has its price,” and rightfully so.

The Verdict

Overall, “Dead Sea” is an edgy and riveting horror film that will certainly keep viewers in pulse-pounding suspense and mystery. Everybody in this whole cast is memorable, and Phil Volken deserves to be commended for his vision as a director and filmmaker.

From start to finish, this thriller is a great deal of fun. “Dead Sea” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

“Dead Sea” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.