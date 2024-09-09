Connect with us

Review: Alexander Wraith and Isabel Gravitt star in ‘Dead Sea’

Alexander Wraith, Isabel Gravitt, and Genneya Walton star in the horror film “Dead Sea.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Alexander Wraith in 'Dead Sea'
Alexander Wraith in 'Dead Sea.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical.
It was written and directed by Phil Volken. The synopsis is: Stranded in the open sea after a fatal jet ski accident, a young woman Kaya (Isabel Gravitt) and her two friends are rescued by a fishing vessel’s captain Rey (Alexander Wraith), unaware that the ship harbors a chilling secret.

Isabel Gravitt emerges as a strong and badass female lead Kaya. Genneya Walton is noteworthy as Tessa Miles. Alexander Wraith delivers a compelling performance as the nefarious Rey, which runs the gamut.

Veteran actor Dean Cameron is both commanding and terrifying as Curtis Hunt. The movie lives up to its tagline, where “survival has its price,” and rightfully so.

The Verdict

Overall, “Dead Sea” is an edgy and riveting horror film that will certainly keep viewers in pulse-pounding suspense and mystery. Everybody in this whole cast is memorable, and Phil Volken deserves to be commended for his vision as a director and filmmaker.

From start to finish, this thriller is a great deal of fun. “Dead Sea” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

“Dead Sea” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

