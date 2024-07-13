Connect with us

Review: Alex Sampson releases his new pop single ‘Pretty Baby’

Pop artist Alex Sampson released his new single “Pretty Baby” via Warner Records.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Alex Sampson
Alex Sampson. Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn.
Alex Sampson. Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn.

Pop artist Alex Sampson released his new single “Pretty Baby” via Warner Records.

Sampson allows his crisp, velvet voice to shine on this track, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It is extremely radio-friendly, and it features hummable piano.

“Pretty Baby” has a retro ’90s and ’00s dreamy vibe to it, which is infectious. It is evident that Sampson has an old soul. The lyrics are warm, conversational, and relatable.

“Pretty baby, don’t you leave me, I have been saving smiles for you, Pretty baby, why can’t you see? You’re the one that I belong to, I’ll be the embrace that keeps you warm, for you’re the sun that breaks the storm,” Sampson sings in the catchy chorus.

Sampson described it as one of the most special tunes that he has ever penned, coupled with a nostalgic but fresh sound.

The song fared well when Sampson performed it live on “America’s Got Talent,” thus earning him rave reviews from the four judges, the studio audience, and viewers at home.

“Pretty Baby” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Pretty Baby” is a neat and impressive tune from start to finish. Alex Sampson’s rumbling vocals are smooth as silk.

This song is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about rising pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

