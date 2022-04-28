Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Alex Miller delivers in ‘Miller Time’ country album

On April 29, “American Idol” alum Alex Miller will release his highly-anticipated studio album “Miller Time.”

Published

Alex Miller
Alex Miller. Photo Credit: William McClintic
Alex Miller. Photo Credit: William McClintic

On April 29, “American Idol” alum and rising country artist Alex Miller will release his highly-anticipated studio album “Miller Time.”

It opens with “Breaking The Bank,” which instantly lures listeners into this collection, and it is followed by his latest single “Through With You.” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” is infectious, hilarious, and a great deal of fun.

“I’m Over You, So Get Over Me” is nonchalant and sassy, while “Boys in Uniform” really tugs at the heartstrings due to its emotional and patriotic nature.

Equally noteworthy are “Kentucky’s Never Been This Far From Tennessee” and the irresistible “Girls Must Be Clumsy.”

After “I’m Done,” it closes with “Freeborn Man” and Hank Williams’ “I’m Gonna Sing,” where he is joined by Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys.

“Miller Time” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Alex Miller delights on his latest studio offering “Miller Time.” It is highly eclectic and there is something in it for everybody.

Miller is precocious and poised for stardom in the modern country music scene. There is a rawness, honesty, and integrity to his music. His new album “Miller Time” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.

To learn more about Alex Miller and his new CD “Miller Time,” visit his official website.

In this article:Alex Miller, alum, American idol, Artist, Country, miller time
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Why is Russia so blasé when talking about World War 3?

The likely result will be an eternal silence.

17 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia halts gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles but the EU steps in quickly to fulfil their energy...

23 hours ago
After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn

World

‘Not afraid’: Ukraine women learn to demine in Kosovo

Kateryna Grybinichenko chose to sign up after rockets fell on her home city of Sloviansk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

12 hours ago

World

UN chief condemns ‘absurdity’ of war in Ukraine visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as "an absurdity."

7 hours ago