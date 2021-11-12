Connect with us

Review: Alex Miller charms in new holiday single ‘That’s What Christmas is For’

Published

Alex Miller
Alex Miller. Photo Credit: William McClintic
“American Idol” alum Alex Miller released his latest holiday single “That’s What Christmas is For,” and it’s a charming tune. Digital Journal has the recap.

A Kentucky native, Miller released his first holiday single for Billy Jam Records. He allows his rich, resonant baritone voice to shine on this mid-tempo tune.

The song was co-penned by Nashville tunesmiths C. Aaron Wilburn and Jerry Salley, and it is ebullient and fun. Alex Miller epitomizes the best that the country music genre to offer: real storytelling, real lyrics, and catchy melodies.

“That’s What Christmas is For” by Alex Miller is available on digital service providers by clicking here. He is the real deal. It is highly recommended to listen to, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Alex Miller and his new music, check out his official homepage.

