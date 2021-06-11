Review: Alan Walker and Imanbek release stunning ‘Sweet Dreams’ single

Alan Walker and Imanbek release 'Sweet Dreams.' Photo Credit: Sony Music

Alan Walker and Imanbek release their gorgeous single “Sweet Dreams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Sweet Dreams” is upbeat and stunning, coupled with catchy hooks and melodies. It is high-octane and a great deal of fun; moreover, it would make the quintessential summer anthem.

“Eurotrance and techno were popular when I was a kid, so it really reminds me of my earliest musical inspirations,” Alan Walker recalled in a press statement.

“We had a blast incorporating the iconic ‘Scatman’ chorus into ‘Sweet Dreams,’ and we’re really happy with how the track turned out,” Walker added.

The song’s music video was filmed in Dubai, and it was primarily influenced by Roman gladiatorial matches, neat visual effects, an iconic movie set, and it was shot in the desert.

“Sweet Dreams” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a collaboration made in electronic music heaven, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.