Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Alan Walker and Imanbek release stunning ‘Sweet Dreams’ single

Alan Walker and Imanbek release their gorgeous single “Sweet Dreams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Alan Walker and Imanbek release 'Sweet Dreams'
Alan Walker and Imanbek release 'Sweet Dreams.' Photo Credit: Sony Music
Alan Walker and Imanbek release 'Sweet Dreams.' Photo Credit: Sony Music

Alan Walker and Imanbek release their gorgeous single “Sweet Dreams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Sweet Dreams” is upbeat and stunning, coupled with catchy hooks and melodies. It is high-octane and a great deal of fun; moreover, it would make the quintessential summer anthem.

“Eurotrance and techno were popular when I was a kid, so it really reminds me of my earliest musical inspirations,” Alan Walker recalled in a press statement.

“We had a blast incorporating the iconic ‘Scatman’ chorus into ‘Sweet Dreams,’ and we’re really happy with how the track turned out,” Walker added.

The song’s music video was filmed in Dubai, and it was primarily influenced by Roman gladiatorial matches, neat visual effects, an iconic movie set, and it was shot in the desert.

“Sweet Dreams” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a collaboration made in electronic music heaven, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

In this article:Alan Walker, Imanbek, Single, sweet dreams

You may also like:

Life

Delta variant first seen in India is spreading fast, with fears it will surge in the U.S.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, now accounts for more than 6 percent of all infections in the United States.

17 hours ago
United Healthcare's new ER policy deemed 'dangerous' United Healthcare's new ER policy deemed 'dangerous'

Business

United Healthcare’s new ER policy deemed ‘dangerous’

United Healthcare is cracking down on what they claim are unnecessary emergency room visits with a new policy starting July 1.

10 hours ago
Bitcoin proves double-edged sword for criminals Bitcoin proves double-edged sword for criminals

Business

IMF warns of risks after El Salvador adopts bitcoin

A spokesman for the IMF on Thursday warned of the risks of using bitcoin for day-to-day transactions.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

To the Moon and back: Why our satellite still fascinates

As more rare elements are discovered, the battle for the Moon's resources will begin to hot up between the Earth's nations.

10 hours ago