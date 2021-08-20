Review: Aidan Bryant soars to the semifinals on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his marvelous aerial act

Aidan Bryant. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Teen aerialist Aidan Bryant has a major reason to be proud. He soared into the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” thanks to his marvelous aerial act. Digital Journal has the recap.

Bryant was able to wow the audiences at home and all four judges, including critical judge Simon Cowell, who proclaimed him as “the one to beat.”

His performance was daring, intense, high-adrenaline, and a true aerial spectacle. One could feel his heart and passion for his craft. Bryant was able to push the boundaries with it, and the outcome was remarkable. “I Am Legend” by Tommee Profitt was the perfect song choice for this act. It is evident that Bryant deserves to have his own aerial act in Las Vegas in the near future.

The entire quarterfinals performance may be seen below.

