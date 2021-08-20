Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Aidan Bryant soars to the semifinals on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his marvelous aerial act

Teen aerialist Aidan Bryant has a major reason to be proud. He soared into the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” thanks to his marvelous aerial act. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Aidan Bryant
Aidan Bryant. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris, NBC
Aidan Bryant. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Teen aerialist Aidan Bryant has a major reason to be proud. He soared into the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” thanks to his marvelous aerial act. Digital Journal has the recap.

Bryant was able to wow the audiences at home and all four judges, including critical judge Simon Cowell, who proclaimed him as “the one to beat.”

His performance was daring, intense, high-adrenaline, and a true aerial spectacle. One could feel his heart and passion for his craft. Bryant was able to push the boundaries with it, and the outcome was remarkable. “I Am Legend” by Tommee Profitt was the perfect song choice for this act. It is evident that Bryant deserves to have his own aerial act in Las Vegas in the near future.

The entire quarterfinals performance may be seen below.

To learn more about teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Aidan Bryant from “America’s Got Talent.”

In this article:Aerialist, aidan bryant, America's Got Talent, Teen
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Where is the anti-masking anti-lockdown disinformation coming from and why no charges?

The sheer amount of dangerous, stupid babble coming from the anti-lockdown movement is astonishing.

4 hours ago
Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

World

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney is reporting more than 600 cases each day -- straining contact tracing efforts -- and that number shows little sign of shrinking -...

19 hours ago

World

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him.

15 hours ago
US sanctions more Cuban officials over protest crackdown US sanctions more Cuban officials over protest crackdown

World

US sanctions more Cuban officials over protest crackdown

Washington continues to take aim at Cuban officials its says are responsible for human rights abuses while suppressing recent protests - Copyright AFP Nicholas...

24 hours ago