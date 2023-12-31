Review: ‘Aftermath,’ starring Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin, is a story of love in the face of tragedy

Eileen Davidson in 'Aftermath.' Photo Courtesy of 'Aftermath.'

Actresses Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin star in the new short film “Aftermath.”

This dramatic short movie was written by Kate Orsini from a story by Kim Waltrip. Kate Spates and Kim Waltrip also served as directors. It was produced by Palm Springs Women in Film and Television, Filmmakers Lab.

The synopsis is: Kat (portrayed by Jameelah Nuriddin) is a Boston lawyer who is content with life, romance, and professional success until things change.

Suddenly, the love of her life Cyn (played by Chloe Mills) must leave her to start a new career far away in a new city.

Without anyone to turn to, Kat seeks council to help her deal with the loss, the loneliness, guilt, and empty feelings of abandonment.

Emmy winner Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives”) is the voice of reason, empathy, and compassion as psychologist Dr. Brenner. The audience will sympathize with Jameelah Nuriddin as her character Kat is drenched in a wide spectrum of ambivalent emotions.

Without giving away the climax or the plot or the nature of where Cyn is going, this is a short film that is worth checking out.

It will shock and surprise viewers in ways that they will never see coming. The acting performances are stirring and resonant.

This short has a universal message that is raw and relatable, especially for anybody who is living with loss. It is an important story that needed to be told, especially at a time when mental health is at the forefront; moreover, it is a story of love in the face of tragedy, and trying to find a way to navigate through that, if at all possible given the circumstances.

It reminds us that if we are ever in similar moments and situations of confusion, sorrow, abandonment, or simply feeling alone, we should seek help. Grab a Kleenex, and allow Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin to lure you in “Aftermath.”