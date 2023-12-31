Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Aftermath,’ starring Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin, is a story of love in the face of tragedy

Actresses Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin star in the new short film “Aftermath.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Eileen Davidson in 'Aftermath.'
Eileen Davidson in 'Aftermath.' Photo Courtesy of 'Aftermath.'
Eileen Davidson in 'Aftermath.' Photo Courtesy of 'Aftermath.'

Actresses Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin star in the new short film “Aftermath.”

This dramatic short movie was written by Kate Orsini from a story by Kim Waltrip. Kate Spates and Kim Waltrip also served as directors. It was produced by Palm Springs Women in Film and Television, Filmmakers Lab.

The synopsis is: Kat (portrayed by Jameelah Nuriddin) is a Boston lawyer who is content with life, romance, and professional success until things change.

Suddenly, the love of her life Cyn (played by Chloe Mills) must leave her to start a new career far away in a new city.

Without anyone to turn to, Kat seeks council to help her deal with the loss, the loneliness, guilt, and empty feelings of abandonment.

Emmy winner Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives”) is the voice of reason, empathy, and compassion as psychologist Dr. Brenner. The audience will sympathize with Jameelah Nuriddin as her character Kat is drenched in a wide spectrum of ambivalent emotions.

Without giving away the climax or the plot or the nature of where Cyn is going, this is a short film that is worth checking out.

It will shock and surprise viewers in ways that they will never see coming. The acting performances are stirring and resonant.

This short has a universal message that is raw and relatable, especially for anybody who is living with loss. It is an important story that needed to be told, especially at a time when mental health is at the forefront; moreover, it is a story of love in the face of tragedy, and trying to find a way to navigate through that, if at all possible given the circumstances.

It reminds us that if we are ever in similar moments and situations of confusion, sorrow, abandonment, or simply feeling alone, we should seek help. Grab a Kleenex, and allow Eileen Davidson and Jameelah Nuriddin to lure you in “Aftermath.”

In this article:Aftermath, chloe mills, Eileen Davidson, Film, jameelah nuriddin, Kate Orsini, kate spates, kim waltrip, Movie, Short
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Stacker celebrated the legacy of music icon Tina Turner, drawing information from news accounts, biographies, magazine interviews, and more. Stacker celebrated the legacy of music icon Tina Turner, drawing information from news accounts, biographies, magazine interviews, and more.

World

From Berlusconi to Tina Turner and Delors: notable deaths of 2023

Here are some of 2023's most notable deaths.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Earth’s population to hit 10 billion then crash. What a surprise.

Despite the constant train wrecks, nobody gets off the train. …But at least now you have a timetable.  

1 hour ago
Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam apologised for the disruption Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam apologised for the disruption

Business

Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam apologised for the disruption - Copyright AFP/File William WESTAt least 14 Eurostar trains...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Major mortgage provider struck by cyberattack

The banking and financial services industry remains a top target for cyberattacks.

2 hours ago