Review: ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ is a new documentary series on Hulu

Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, Alexandra Paul, David Chokachi, Traci Bingham, and Jeremy Jackson. Photo Credit: Disney, Frank Micelotta.

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” is a new documentary series that premiered on the streaming service Hulu on August 28th.

It delivered a compelling, nostalgic and informative exploration of “Baywatch,” and some behind-the-scene stories of the cultural phenomenon that defined the ’90s era; moreover, it takes an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life.

Through dozens of new cast interviews and previously unreleased footage, this documentary unpacks how the TV series captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage “sex sells.”

These gifted and notable actors on this show included David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra, Michael Newman, Jaason Simmons, Parker Stevenson, Gregory Alan Williams, Jason Momoa, Erika Eleniak, Billy Warlock, David Chokachi Jeremy Jackson, Kelly Packard, Brande Roderick, Traci Bingham, and Nicole Eggert (who served as a producer on this documentary), among countless others.

The actors described it as a “fantasy,” something that is “sexy,” as well as the No. 1 show in the globe. “It was hot,” they admitted, prior to noting how catchy its theme song was (“I’m Always Here” by Jimi Jamison), and of course, the running in slow motion.

They concurred that it was both a wild and fun time, and they concurred about the beauty of the actors (male and female).

At the time they noted how challenging it was (in the sense that they had to maintain a certain image for the show); everybody was disposable, and if they didn’t fit into their brand, they were gone.

Jeremy Jackson, who played Hobie Buchannon, acknowledged that the show was a whirlwind of the highest highs and bitter lows.

It was neat to watch and hear about Jackson’s on-screen relationship with David Hasselhoff (the iconic Mitch Buchannon), and hear about the chemistry they had as father and son, and how Hasselhoff fought for him to get the role (over Leonardo DiCaprio), and how Hasselhoff was Jackson’s hero (from “Knight Rider”).

Everybody that was interviewed for this documentary (from the prior cast members, to the producers, and co-creators) offered a distinct and refreshing perspective, which was insightful and entertaining.

Speaking of interviews, “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” has a rare Pamela Anderson interview that is not to be missed.

Without giving too much away, it needs to be experienced by all. Grab some popcorn or snacks, and allow these veteran actors to lure you in “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.”

This docu-series will certainly put fans and viewers into a time warp, and bring them back to simpler times when the California lifeguards were making waves worldwide with their popular and beloved series “Baywatch.”

It is feel-good escapism, and it is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.