Review: Afrojack releases incredible ‘Anywhere With You’ festival mix

Afrojack. Photo Courtesy of Afrojack

World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Afrojack released his exceptional “Anywhere With You” track and festival mix. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, refreshing, and highly addicting. It is a soaring collaboration with Lucas & Steve, and DubVision.

This marks the first collaboration between Afrojack and Lucas & Steve, and it is destined to be a huge festival banger, and rightfully so. “Anywhere With You” is all about dancing and having fun with your friends and loved ones.

Afrojack remarked, “When I heard the demo I knew ‘this is going to be it’, and with Lucas & Steve and DubVision we made this song epic. It is an honor for me to collaborate with these artists on this happy and positive song, and I can’t wait to see the reactions of the fans.”

“When we got the demo from Nick, we instantly knew what to do with the arrangement. We love the uplifting summer feeling, and with Lucas and Steves touch the record became a next-level feel-good banger! We can’t wait to play this one live and see the crowd’s reaction,” exclaimed DubVision.

“Anywhere With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It has a lot of heart to it and it is a match made in electronic music heaven. The track and its festival mix both earn an A rating.