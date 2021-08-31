Review: Afrojack and Chico Rose charm on enthralling banger ‘You Got The Love’

Chico Rose and Afrojack release 'You Got The Love.' Photo Courtesy of Tomorrowland Music

Afrojack and Chico Rose join forces on their stunning new track “You Got The Love,” and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This is the first release on Tomorrowland’s new imprint Tomorrowland Music. A Dutch powerhouse, Afrojack collaborated with emerging star Chico Rose for their vivacious banger “You Got The Love.” The song has an uplifting and progressive vibe to it. This track is part of Afrojack’s new brainchild that is called Never Sleeps.

“Never Sleeps is a project which is basically just there to emphasize dance music built for the festivals and clubs,” Afrojack said. “Within the music industry, there’s a lot of pressure on artists to keep their brands relevant or to try new things and challenges.”

Afrojack continued, “With Never Sleeps, it’s just about the music and the people – making music for people on the dance floor and celebrating life. It’s not just me, it’s me and other artists – whoever feels like they would love to do something together. No pressure, no genre. It’s just all about the music.”

“Our first release ‘You Got The Love’ feels like a full-on dance music festival anthem and that’s why we started to collaborate with Tomorrowland and its brand-new label Tomorrowland Music. Very exciting,” Afrojack exclaimed.

“You Got The Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a match made in electronic heaven, and it is worthy of the repeat button. Afrojack and Chico Rose prove that they are at the top of their game musically, and hopefully, Afrojack’s Never Sleeps musical project will be bright and promising. “You Got The Love” garners an A rating.