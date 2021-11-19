Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Adele releases glorious studio album ’30’

Global pop superstar Adele released her highly-anticipated studio album “30” on November 19 via Columbia Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Adele. Photo Credit: Simon Emmett
Adele. Photo Credit: Simon Emmett

Global pop superstar Adele released her highly-anticipated studio album “30” on November 19 via Columbia Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the harking “Strangers by Nature,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by the lead chart-topping single “Easy on Me,” which is sheer bliss.

After the sultry “My Little Love,” she picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and sassy “Cry Your Heart Out.” Equally memorable and soothing is the nonchalant “Oh My God.”

Other standout tunes include the bluesy “I Drink Wine,” the atmospheric “Can I Get It,” and the expressive “Woman Like Me.”

Following the optimistic and empowering “Hold On,” it closes with the gorgeous piano-laden ballad “To Be Loved” and “Love is a Game,” where she leaves her dedicated fans wanting to hear more.

“30” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Adele’s latest studio offering “30” is compelling, sincere, and eclectic. Every song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite. Her honey-rich voice is heavenly and simply too good to be mortal.

“30” is highly recommended for all; moreover, it is Grammy-worthy and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Adele, follow her on Instagram and check out her official website.

In this article:Adele, Album, easy on me, global, Pop, Superstar
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

New details emerge over China’s hypersonic missile test that ‘went around the world’

In an interview released Tuesday, the second most senior US general revealed new details on China's hypersonic missile test.

5 hours ago
Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know

Sports

Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts — what we know

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

9 hours ago
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

World

Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

Rail and highway links to Vancouver were temporarily reopened by emergency crews clearing debris Thursday, allowing travellers stranded by mudslides from record rainfall to...

19 hours ago
Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data

World

Brazil Amazon deforestation up 22% in a year, 15-yr record

This photo taken on August 16, 2020 shows a fire in the Amazon rainforest south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil - Copyright...

17 hours ago