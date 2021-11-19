Review: Adele releases glorious studio album ’30’

Adele. Photo Credit: Simon Emmett

Global pop superstar Adele released her highly-anticipated studio album “30” on November 19 via Columbia Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the harking “Strangers by Nature,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by the lead chart-topping single “Easy on Me,” which is sheer bliss.

After the sultry “My Little Love,” she picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and sassy “Cry Your Heart Out.” Equally memorable and soothing is the nonchalant “Oh My God.”

Other standout tunes include the bluesy “I Drink Wine,” the atmospheric “Can I Get It,” and the expressive “Woman Like Me.”

Following the optimistic and empowering “Hold On,” it closes with the gorgeous piano-laden ballad “To Be Loved” and “Love is a Game,” where she leaves her dedicated fans wanting to hear more.

“30” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Adele’s latest studio offering “30” is compelling, sincere, and eclectic. Every song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite. Her honey-rich voice is heavenly and simply too good to be mortal.

“30” is highly recommended for all; moreover, it is Grammy-worthy and it garners an A rating.

