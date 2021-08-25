Connect with us

Review: Addison Timlin is transformative as Hillary Rodham in ‘When I’m a Moth’ film

Actress Addison Timlin (“Californication”) is transformative as Hillary Rodham in the film “When I’m a Moth,” which will be released on Friday, August 27 via Dark Star Pictures. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Addison Timlin in 'When I'm a Moth'
Addison Timlin in 'When I'm a Moth.' Photo Courtesy of Dark Star Pictures.
The movie was produced and directed by esteemed filmmakers Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak. Cotler was also responsible for writing the screenplay, which is rich in symbolism. Simply put, it’s a parable on the ambiguity of political narratives, and rightfully so.

In this un-biopic, set in 1969 in Alaska, Timlin stars as a young Hillary Rodham (before she became a Clinton) and it deals with “what if” scenarios that see a young Hillary working as a fishmonger in Alaska.

Timlin is sensational and bears a striking resemblance to a young Hillary, and she works opposite such actors as TJ Kayama (who plays Ryohei) and Toshiji Takeshima (who portrays Mitsuru). Everybody brings something unique to the table.

It is perhaps a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both. Timlin is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and she has found the means to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the character of Hillary Rodham, and she is able to humanize her in a refreshing manner.

The Verdict

Overall, Addison Timlin nails the role of Hillary Rodham in “When I’m a Moth” in a controlled and subtle fashion, and her acting is equal in excellence to Australian actress Rose Byrne’s performance in the miniseries “Mrs. America” on Hulu.

Compliments to Zachary Cotler for writing such a solid script, and for directing and producing this project with Magdalena Zyzak. TJ Kayama and Toshiji Takeshima are also memorable in the film. “When I’m a Moth” garners an A rating. Well done.

