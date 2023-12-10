Connect with us

Review: Adam Senn and Jana Kramer star in 'A Cowboy Christmas Romance'

On December 9, the film “A Cowboy Christmas Romance,” starring Adam Senn and Jana Kramer, premiered on Lifetime.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jake Helgren directed from a screenplay by Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

The synopsis is: One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate “closer” Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she would never return to, her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. 

Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family’s land, while navigating her relationship with her father Harrison (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up a decade ago.

This romantic comedy fulfills the ensemble cardinal rule, where each character has his or her own characterization (courtesy of Sarah Drew). The script is realistic and resonant, where many viewers, especially those living in middle America will find relatable.

Adam Senn and Jana Kramer have unmistakable chemistry, which is evident through their passionate performances. They are able to bring the lead characters to life, and the audience is able to empathize with them.

Emmy nominee Max Ehrich charms in the role of Jack Crenshaw, who plays her brother. Ehrich also sang the ballad “All I Want Is You,” which is featured in the movie’s soundtrack.

Bruce Thomas is also convincing as the father. Every person in the cast brings something unique to the table.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Cowboy Christmas Romance” is an engaging new movie on Lifetime. It is feel-good escapism, and there is a poignant moral to this story. It underscores the importance of family, especially during the holiday season.

Watching Jana Kramer in this film is like listening to the Grammy-winning country song “The House That Built Me” all over again, and in this case, Kramer, is our Miranda Lambert. Adam Senn is the voice of reason as Coby.

This rom-com is worth checking out, and it garners 4 out of 5 stars.

