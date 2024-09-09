Review: Adam Huss of ‘General Hospital’ shares his ‘State of Mind’

Actor Adam Huss. Photo Courtesy of Adam Huss

On September 8th, Maurice Benard aired his “State of Mind” episode with Adam Huss on his YouTube channel.

A three-time Emmy award-winning actor, Benard plays Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” while Adam Huss has been playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine.

MB “State of Mind” is Benard’s podcast on mental health, which he hosts weekly (with a different featured guest each time).

Adam Huss was very candid in this conversation, and he was not afraid to be raw, vulnerable, and honest.

Huss opened up about their family (mother and father), growing up on Long Island, and shared some of their upbringing with his family, and meeting his husband, fellow actor and filmmaker Adam Bucci.

Speaking of Long Island, ironically enough, Maurice Benard just performed an in-person fan event at The Brokerage Comedy Club in Bellmore.

Huss also spoke about his experience being in “General Hospital” and taking over the role of Nikolas from previous portrayers Marcus Coloma and the late Emmy winner Tyler Christopher.

Huss expressed that he had a tremendous amount of admiration for Tyler Christopher.

“I am so freaking honored to have this conversation with Adam [Huss],” Benard acknowledged, especially since they touched upon some topics that had never been previously talked about on “State of Mind” before, same-sex marriage, and Huss did that with sincerity and grace.

Without giving too much away, this is one “State of Mind” episode that should not be missed. People will leave gaining a deeper appreciation, respect, and love for Adam Huss as both an actor and as a person.

To learn more about actor Adam Huss, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on State of Mind, check out the podcast on its YouTube page.