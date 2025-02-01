Review: Ada Pasternak releases ‘One Way Ticket’ single

Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new single “One Way Ticket” on Friday, January 31st.

This song should not be confused with the LeAnn Rimes tune of the same name. The moral of the song is a female narrator being on her journey, finding herself, and starting over and being better off alone.

The lyrics, which she wrote, are conversational and not contrived; moreover, in some instances, they are pure poetry.

There is an honesty and authenticity to her music, which is something not easily found on most songs that are played on the contemporary country music airwaves these days.

Pasternak also plays the fiddle on this song, which is an added treat (the listener can recall a modern-day Alison Krauss, and that ought to be taken as a compliment).

Fans that enjoyed “I Wish I Never,” are also bound to like and resonate with “One Way Ticket.”

Ada Pasternak proves to be one of the most underrated female recording artists in the contemporary musical landscape.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that her future in the music business will be bright and promising, as she deserves.

“One Way Ticket” single is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.

