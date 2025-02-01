Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Ada Pasternak releases ‘One Way Ticket’ single

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new single “One Way Ticket.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Ada Pasternak
Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.
Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new single “One Way Ticket” on Friday, January 31st.

This song should not be confused with the LeAnn Rimes tune of the same name. The moral of the song is a female narrator being on her journey, finding herself, and starting over and being better off alone.

The lyrics, which she wrote, are conversational and not contrived; moreover, in some instances, they are pure poetry.

There is an honesty and authenticity to her music, which is something not easily found on most songs that are played on the contemporary country music airwaves these days.

Pasternak also plays the fiddle on this song, which is an added treat (the listener can recall a modern-day Alison Krauss, and that ought to be taken as a compliment).

Fans that enjoyed “I Wish I Never,” are also bound to like and resonate with “One Way Ticket.”

Ada Pasternak proves to be one of the most underrated female recording artists in the contemporary musical landscape.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that her future in the music business will be bright and promising, as she deserves.

“One Way Ticket” single is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.

For more information on Ada Pasternak, follow her on Instagram.

Read More: Ada Pasternak interview about “I Wish I Never.”

In this article:Ada Pasternak, alison krauss, Country, multi-instrumentalist, One Way ticket, singer-songwriter, Single, Song
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

OpenAI says that it will weave what it learns from its 'SearchGPT' prototype into ChatGPT to add online search capabilities OpenAI says that it will weave what it learns from its 'SearchGPT' prototype into ChatGPT to add online search capabilities

Business

OpenAI chief says it needs new open-source strategy

"I personally think we have been on the wrong side of history here and need to figure out a different open source strategy," Altman...

21 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Now, the global chaos — Tariffs, pettiness and tantrums and a CCC credit rating.

It’s like 1929 all over again, but much, much dumber.

2 hours ago
US new home sales surprisingly strong in August: govt US new home sales surprisingly strong in August: govt

Life

Is Texas set to be the most affordable area for US housing?

Migration hotspots like Arizona and Texas are feeling the squeeze.

10 hours ago
Kerry Ellis Kerry Ellis

Entertainment

Review: An evening with the ‘Wickedly talented’ Kerry Ellis at 54 Below in New York City

On Friday, January 31st, Broadway and West End sensation Kerry Ellis performed at 54 Below in New York City, for a great turnout.

18 hours ago