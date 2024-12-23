Review: Ada Pasternak gets personal and deep in her ‘I Wish I Never’ music video

Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new music video for “I Wish I Never.”

The listener can recall Elle King meets Miranda Lambert coupled with the vulnerability of Demi Lovato, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. She maintains solid control over her crisp, pristine vocals. She is very expressive in her delivery.

One can feel the emotion and heartache in her voice. It is so personal to her that others are bound to find it timely, relevant and relatable. It is evident that Pasternak sings like an angel, and at the same time she has an old soul.

Pasternak performed and directed the music video, which may be seen below on her YouTube channel.

The video was produced by Andrea Brodine with videography from Jacob Hiss, and it compliments the song quite well; moreover, it has a vintage vibe to it, which gives it a classic and nostalgic feel.

The song’s subject matter is raw and honest, and it will resonate with anybody who has experienced a failing romance. Ada Pasternak’s voice and artistry is a gift to us all.

The video is polished, heartfelt, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and authenticity, and it garners an A rating.

“I Wish I Never” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

