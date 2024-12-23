Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Ada Pasternak gets personal and deep in her ‘I Wish I Never’ music video

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new music video for “I Wish I Never.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Ada Pasternak
Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.
Ada Pasternak. Photo Courtesy of Ada Pasternak.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak released her new music video for “I Wish I Never.”

The listener can recall Elle King meets Miranda Lambert coupled with the vulnerability of Demi Lovato, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. She maintains solid control over her crisp, pristine vocals. She is very expressive in her delivery.

One can feel the emotion and heartache in her voice. It is so personal to her that others are bound to find it timely, relevant and relatable. It is evident that Pasternak sings like an angel, and at the same time she has an old soul.

Pasternak performed and directed the music video, which may be seen below on her YouTube channel.

The video was produced by Andrea Brodine with videography from Jacob Hiss, and it compliments the song quite well; moreover, it has a vintage vibe to it, which gives it a classic and nostalgic feel.

The song’s subject matter is raw and honest, and it will resonate with anybody who has experienced a failing romance. Ada Pasternak’s voice and artistry is a gift to us all.

The video is polished, heartfelt, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and authenticity, and it garners an A rating.

“I Wish I Never” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on singing sensation Ada Pasternak, follow her on Instagram.

Read More: Ada Pasternak spoke about her new music.

In this article:Ada Pasternak, demi lovato, elle king, i wish i never, miranda lambert, multi-instrumentalist, Music, singer-songwriter, Video
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AGI — Not mad science or bad science, but way too much spin in the market

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) needs to be idiot-proof. It must be manageable.

11 hours ago
Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States

Business

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

Stellantis confirmed Saturday it was reversing a decision to lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep plant in the US state of Ohio.

11 hours ago
While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie

Tech & Science

Secretive game developer codes hit ‘Balatro’ in Canadian prairie province

There are no photos or videos of LocalThunk, an anonymous computer programmer who lives in the prairies of Canada's Saskatchewan province.

11 hours ago
Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line finally opened after years of delays Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line finally opened after years of delays

World

‘Finally, we made it!’: Ho Chi Minh City celebrates first metro

Huge queues spilled out of every station along the $1.7 billion line that runs almost 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city centre.

14 hours ago