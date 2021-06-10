Review: AC/DC casts rocking ‘Witch’s Spell’ with new single

AC/DC. Photo Credit: Josh Cheuse

Iconic rock band AC/DC has cast a rocking “Witch’s Spell” with their new single and music video. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat and infectious, couple with a retro ’80s vibe to it. The music video was directed, edited, and animated by Wolf & Crow and it utilizes performance footage of the group that was shot by Clemens Habicht; moreover, AC/DC and their creative director, Josh Cheuse, have brought this irresistible track to life in a refreshing manner.

“Witch’s Spell” is a track on their latest studio offering “POWER UP,” which is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video both earn an A rating. Well done.

