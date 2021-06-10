Connect with us

Review: AC/DC casts rocking ‘Witch’s Spell’ with new single

Iconic rock group AC/DC has cast a rocking “Witch’s Spell” with their new single and music video. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat and infectious, couple with a retro ’80s vibe to it. The music video was directed, edited, and animated by Wolf & Crow and it utilizes performance footage of the group that was shot by Clemens Habicht; moreover, AC/DC and their creative director, Josh Cheuse, have brought this irresistible track to life in a refreshing manner.

“Witch’s Spell” is a track on their latest studio offering “POWER UP,” which is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video both earn an A rating. Well done.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Angus Young of AC/DC back in February of 2021.

In this article:ac/dc, Band, Group, Rock, witch's spell

