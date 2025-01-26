Review: A virtual journey to Ancient Egypt at Eclipso’s ‘Horizon of Khufu’

Connect with us

On Saturday, January 25th, this journalist had the opportunity to take a virtual journey to Ancient Egypt at Eclipso’s “Horizon of Khufu.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nile River at 'Horizon of Khufu'
Nile River at 'Horizon of Khufu.' Photo Courtesy of Excursio.
On Saturday, January 25th, this journalist had the opportunity to take a virtual journey to Ancient Egypt at Eclipso’s “Horizon of Khufu.”

This marks New York’s first free-roaming virtual reality (VR) experience, where people are able to trade their snow boots (due to the cold temperatures), and replace them with virtual sandals as they take a VR journey over 4,500 years back in time. This journalist had “Mona” as his virtual tour guide for this engaging expedition.

We were able to explore and scrutinize Pharaoh Khufu’s tomb, as well as witness clandestine mummification ceremonies taking place (and the processes behind them), and float down the Nile River in a unique and one-of-a-kind virtual excursion.

This experience gives us a glimpse into various areas of King Khufu’s pyramid that have never been previously revealed to the public. The Great Pyramid, the largest of the three main pyramids at Giza, was built by Khufu.

The Verdict

Overall, “Horizon of Khufu” at Eclipso in New York City was visually-striking, informative, and educational at the same time.

Visitors will certainly learn a lot more about Ancient Egypt, culture and traditions during that time period; moreover, they will be moved on an emotional level.

“Horizon of Khufu” is an innovative and immersive expedition that should be experienced by the entire family (ages eight and older).

This distinct virtual reality (VR) experience is quite entertaining, unforgettable, and it will be able to successfully teleport visitors back in time to Ancient Egypt through the help of modern technology.

It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, mystery, and authenticity, especially in regard to bringing this mystical world to life.

“Horizon of Khufu” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about Eclipso New York, follow its Instagram page, and its Linktree page.

Markos Papadatos
