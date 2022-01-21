Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ is a gripping crime drama thriller by Aimee Long

“A Shot Through the Wall,” starring Kenny Leu is a gripping crime drama thriller by Aimee Long.

Published

Kenny Leu in 'A Shot Through The Wall'
Kenny Leu in 'A Shot Through The Wall.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment
Kenny Leu in 'A Shot Through The Wall.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

“A Shot Through the Wall,” starring actor Kenny Leu is a gripping crime drama thriller by showrunner Aimee Long. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Aimee Long did an impressive job writing and directing this significant story, which needed to be told as it sheds light on the issue of police brutality.

In this moving film, a rookie Chinese-American police officer Mike Tan (played by Kenny Leu) is battling many internal external conflicts. His life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent African American man in an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York, while he accidentally fires his gun.

Mike is subsequently facing trial, and he wades through his guilt as he navigates the complex worlds of media, justice, racial politics, and even his own morality.

In the meantime, Mike is dating Canada Walker (played by Ciara Renée), the daughter of the African American captain D.C. Walker (played by veteran actor Clifton Davis).

Despite what happens, he continues to have the guidance, love, and support from his immigrant parents, Chow and May Tan (played by Tzi Ma and Fiona Fu respectively).

This story is convincingly told from the viewpoint of a Chinese-American police officer in a raw and unflinching fashion.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Shot Through The Wall” is riveting and intense. The audience will be at the edge of their seats as the storyline unfolds. Kenny Leu delivers a bold and brave acting performance as Mike Tan, in a film that is culturally, socially, and politically relevant, especially in this day and age.

In fact, the entire ensemble cast is noteworthy, and Aimee Long proves that she is an exceptional storyteller. “A Shot Through The Wall” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

In this article:a shot through the wall, Actor, aimee long, Crime, Film, Kenny Leu, Thriller
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria

World

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will...

23 hours ago
Racial Justice George Floyd Racial Justice George Floyd

World

Jury selection begins in US trial of officers involved in Floyd arrest

Now the other three ex-police officers on the scene are going on trial for their actions that day -- or rather their failure to...

23 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

5 hours ago

Life

New Florida bill aims to prohibit making people feel ‘discomfort’ over racial bias in America’s past

Students in a Chicago school. Source - Chicago 2016. CC SA 2.0.A new bill in Florida would ban public schools and private businesses from...

21 hours ago