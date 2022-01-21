Review: ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ is a gripping crime drama thriller by Aimee Long

Kenny Leu in 'A Shot Through The Wall.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

“A Shot Through the Wall,” starring actor Kenny Leu is a gripping crime drama thriller by showrunner Aimee Long. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Aimee Long did an impressive job writing and directing this significant story, which needed to be told as it sheds light on the issue of police brutality.

In this moving film, a rookie Chinese-American police officer Mike Tan (played by Kenny Leu) is battling many internal external conflicts. His life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent African American man in an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York, while he accidentally fires his gun.

Mike is subsequently facing trial, and he wades through his guilt as he navigates the complex worlds of media, justice, racial politics, and even his own morality.

In the meantime, Mike is dating Canada Walker (played by Ciara Renée), the daughter of the African American captain D.C. Walker (played by veteran actor Clifton Davis).

Despite what happens, he continues to have the guidance, love, and support from his immigrant parents, Chow and May Tan (played by Tzi Ma and Fiona Fu respectively).

This story is convincingly told from the viewpoint of a Chinese-American police officer in a raw and unflinching fashion.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Shot Through The Wall” is riveting and intense. The audience will be at the edge of their seats as the storyline unfolds. Kenny Leu delivers a bold and brave acting performance as Mike Tan, in a film that is culturally, socially, and politically relevant, especially in this day and age.

In fact, the entire ensemble cast is noteworthy, and Aimee Long proves that she is an exceptional storyteller. “A Shot Through The Wall” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.