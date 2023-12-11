Review: A holiday weekend with Marcus Coloma on the East Coast

Marcus Coloma. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On December 9 and 10, musician and actor Marcus Coloma was on the East Coast, participating in in-person fan events in New Jersey and New York.

Coloma was known for his three-year portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.”

New Jersey

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, Coloma and his daytime fans dressed up in ugly sweaters as part of his inaugural “Ugly Sweater Holiday Hang,” which took place in Middlesex, New Jersey. It was quite festive and fun.

Coloma also narrated the holiday classic “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” and it was followed by a “Strike & Score: A Bowling After Party,” which involved Coloma and the fans showcasing their bowling skills.

Coloma was in Times Square with the fans, where they witnessed his own billboard in his honor.

New York event

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Coloma’s New York event kicked off with a pizza making cooking class and an Eskimo Hang, and then, they segued into the music portion of the song, which featured karaoke.

They sang the Mariah Carey version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, as well as Blondie’s “Call Me,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and “Silver Bells.”

They threw in the witty “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” for some comic relief in their show, and rightfully so.

Coloma paid a musical homage to his hero Tom Perry with “Free Fallin'” and “Learning to Fly.”

Equally impressive were Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” Uncle Kracker’s “Follow Me,” Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors,” as well as a collaborative version of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero,” which the fans sang for Coloma.

They all ended on an inspirational note by singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The Verdict

Overall, the Marcus Coloma Holiday Weekend was pleasant and a great deal of fun. It was a neat way to get into the holiday festivities.

To learn more about actor and musician Marcus Coloma, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official Facebook page.