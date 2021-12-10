Review: ‘A Fiancé for Christmas’ is a delightful holiday film

'A Fiancé for Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

“A Fiancé for Christmas,” starring Marie Osmond and Adam Gregory, is a delightful holiday film. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The movie premiered on December 9 on Lifetime.

The synopsis of ‘A Fiancé for Christmas’

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Peyton) makes a fake wedding registry to burn off some Christmas loneliness. Her friends find it and think she’s become secretly engaged. Too embarrassed to tell the truth, she instead finds a “fiancé” for the holidays. Without giving too much away, it deserves to be experienced by all.

Adam Gregory is superb as Landon, Amanda Peyton delivers as Sawyer, while the iconic Marie Osmond is fabulous as Margaret.

Ryan Little did a neat job directing this holiday movie on Lifetime, which was from a compelling script by Angeline Olschewski.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Fiancé for Christmas” is a warm and quirky romantic holiday film. Everybody brings something unique to the table. It is worth checking out and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Adam Gregory.