Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘A Day to Die,’ starring Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim, is a riveting action film

“A Day to Die,” starring Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim, is a riveting action film directed by Wes Miller.

Published

Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim
Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.
Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

“A Day to Die,” starring Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim, is a riveting action film. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The writing by Rab Berry and Scott Mallace is compelling, and the direction by Wes Miller is noteworthy. This film is very timely and relevant, especially in the trying times that the world is going through, and it helps provide an escape.

Everybody is in the all-star cast (Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Kevin Dillon, and Brooke Butler) is remarkable and brings something different and unique to the table. Mohamed Karim and Kevin Dillon, in particular, steal every scene they are in.

Synopsis of the movie

Ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay $2 million in reparations to a local gang leader in order to save his kidnapped wife. With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis). In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

Karim is Detective Reynolds, a committed and righteous law-enforcer who isn’t afraid to do the right thing or see justice served, even if it places him in the line of danger. Until he brings the head of corruption down and brings him to justice. The two most important things in Reynold’s life are work and his daughter.

The Verdict

“A Day to Die” is a well-crafted and high-adrenaline movie that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Compliments to Wes Miller for his direction, the cast for their memorable performances, and screenwriters Rab Berry and Scott Mallace for their resonant script. “A Day to Die” is highly recommended for fans of action, drama, mystery, and suspense, and it garners 4 out of 5 stars.

In this article:Action, Blockbuster, Bruce willis, Film, Mohamed Karim, Movie, vertical entertainment
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

‘We lost our life’: Ukrainian women face uncertain futures

There is no thought of celebrating International Women's Day for the refugees arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl.

21 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

16 hours ago
More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

22 hours ago

World

War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground.

10 hours ago