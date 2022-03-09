Review: ‘A Day to Die,’ starring Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim, is a riveting action film

Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

“A Day to Die,” starring Bruce Willis and Mohamed Karim, is a riveting action film. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The writing by Rab Berry and Scott Mallace is compelling, and the direction by Wes Miller is noteworthy. This film is very timely and relevant, especially in the trying times that the world is going through, and it helps provide an escape.

Everybody is in the all-star cast (Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Kevin Dillon, and Brooke Butler) is remarkable and brings something different and unique to the table. Mohamed Karim and Kevin Dillon, in particular, steal every scene they are in.

Synopsis of the movie

Ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay $2 million in reparations to a local gang leader in order to save his kidnapped wife. With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis). In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

Karim is Detective Reynolds, a committed and righteous law-enforcer who isn’t afraid to do the right thing or see justice served, even if it places him in the line of danger. Until he brings the head of corruption down and brings him to justice. The two most important things in Reynold’s life are work and his daughter.

The Verdict

“A Day to Die” is a well-crafted and high-adrenaline movie that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Compliments to Wes Miller for his direction, the cast for their memorable performances, and screenwriters Rab Berry and Scott Mallace for their resonant script. “A Day to Die” is highly recommended for fans of action, drama, mystery, and suspense, and it garners 4 out of 5 stars.