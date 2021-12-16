Review: ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is a beautiful sequel

'A California Christmas 2.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix

“A California Christmas: City Lights” is a beautiful sequel to the No. 1 Netflix film “A California Christmas.” Digital Journal has the recap.

It was directed eloquently by Shaun Paul Piccinino and written by Lauren Swickard.

Husband and wife Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”) and Lauren Swickard reprise their roles as Joseph and Callie. This movie takes place one year after they have fallen in love and they are more content than ever running their dairy farm and their winery; however, business and family obligations call Joseph back to the big city, and their romance will be tested.

Josh and Lauren Swickard are delightful as Joseph and Callie, and Laura James is witty and irresistible as the insatiable Victoria. She does a solid job playing a character the audience will love to hate.

Ali Afshar is back as Leo, and it is great to see Amanda Detmer return as Callie’s mother Wendy. Emelia Hartford is neat in the role of Lindsey.

Without giving too much away, “A California Christmas 2” should be experienced by all. It is recommended for the entire family.

The Verdict

Overall, “A California Christmas 2: City Lights” is a pleasant and engaging romantic holiday film by Shaun Paul Piccinino. The script is warm and compelling, and the cast delivers memorable performances as a whole. It deserves to go No. 1 on the Netflix movie charts again.

There is something in “A California Christmas 2” for everybody, and it will certainly put fans in the holiday spirit. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.