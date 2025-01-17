Connect with us

Review: 98 Degrees release their new pop single ‘Got U’

On January 17th, Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees released their new single “Got U.”
98 Degrees
98 Degrees cover art. Photo Courtesy of 98 Degrees.
98 Degrees is made up of brother Nick and Drew Lachey, founding member Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre.

The song is a track on their forthcoming studio album, “Full Circle,” which will be released in May of 2025.

“We’re standin’ on the edge, and I’m wonderin’ if we take a step, will we fall from the sky? Or will we learn to fly? You just gotta believe, and you were wrong to think that I could look another way, ’cause you’re the only one that ever meant a thing to me,” Nick Lachey sings in the opening verse instantly luring listeners in.

Their harmonies on “Got U” as a group are soaring, united, and glorious as ever. The lyrics are relevant and relatable. It has a warm, reassuring, and positive message to it, especially in these trying times that the world is going through.

It is evident that 98 Degrees is still at the top of their game musically and vocally. If “Got U” is any indication on how their upcoming musical effort “Full Circle” is going to sound like, then their fans are in for a real treat.

“Got U” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating. All members of 98 Degrees deserve a round of applause for a job well done.

To learn more about 98 Degrees, follow them on Instagram, and check out their official website.

