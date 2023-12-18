Review: 98 Degrees release their new holiday single ‘The First Noel’

98 Degrees. Photo Courtesy of 98 Degrees.

Pop group 98 Degrees has released their new holiday single “The First Noel 2023” on December 8, in a re-imagined fashion.

98 Degrees is comprised of Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre. They released their re-imagined version in both English and Spanish. The song was arranged and mixed by Jeff Timmons and Aaron Ellsworth.

The band members expressed via a post on social media that “The First Noel” has always been “one of their favorite songs to perform this time of year,” and they look forward to sharing this “new take on the classic.”

The Spanish version will be released on December 22 just in time for the Christmas festivities.

They allow their soaring harmonies to shine on this tune. The pop quartet proves that they only get better with age and experience.

This rousing rendition was a present to their dedicated fans, which have been asking for new holiday music from the Grammy-nominated pop band. It is safe to say that Jeff Timmons and Aaron Ellsworth also excelled with its production and mixing.

“The First Noel 2023” Is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

