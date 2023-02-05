Review: ’80 For Brady’ is a pleasant football comedy starring Oscar royalty

'80 For Brady.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

In “80 For Brady,” veteran actresses Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin are tackling their love for NFL star Tom Brady.

The movie was just released in theaters on Friday, February 3rd via Paramount Pictures. Its subject manner timely and relevant especially with the Super Bowl coming up shortly. Most impressive was the fact that it was loosely inspired by true events.

Lou (portrayed by Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin) is the catalyst of the film because several years prior, she was undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer and her three closest “golden girl” friends Betty (Sally Field), Maura (Rita Moreno), and Trish (Jane Fonda) were there for her during that time.

That was when they watched one memorable football game (involving the New England Patriots) that changed their lives, and left them enamored with MVP Tom Brady. The rest is history…. Football watching became a regular phenom for these ladies, and unsure about Lou’s future, they decided to go on adventure to see the Super Bowl in person.

With several mishaps that they face along the way on their road trip, this is one bumpy sports comedy.

It has a warm, feel-good vibe to it, which makes it irresistible. One thing is for certain… these four ladies simply just wanted to have fun, to quote the classic Cyndi Lauper tune “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and they accomplished that goal.

Ironically enough, Lauper is one of the five songstresses (along with Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry) featured in the new song “Gonna Be You” that secured its placement in the film, which is penned by Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren.

These four iconic actresses have noteworthy chemistry together on screen, and they each bring something unique to the film.

Lily Tomlin is the heart and soul of the movie as Lou; without giving too much away, one of her conversations with Tom Brady will definitely tug at the audience’s heartstrings.

Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field is witty and snappy as the intelligent Betty (who has a high tolerance for spicy food), while Academy Award winner Rita Moreno is vivacious as Maura, and she has some poignant scenes opposite her friend and widower Mickey (played by Emmy winner Glynn Turman), which showcase her wide range as a performer and storyteller.

Oscar winner Jane Fonda is a dish as the sexy novelist Trish, who is hesitant about finding love again; moreover, Billy Porter’s cameo in the movie as the flamboyant Super Bowl halftime show choreographer Guru is jubilant and reassuring.

While the script (by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskin) may be mediocre at best, and the ending of the movie is predictable, it more than makes up for it with its vibrant acting performances (and with cameos from the pro NFL athletes themselves such as Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski).

Most importantly, the film has an indomitable spirit to it, and that is quite inspiring. It will stimulate people to try to live in the moment, and to subsequently enjoy living life to the fullest.

The Verdict

Overall, “80 For Brady” is thoroughly entertaining, uplifting, and it will certainly help provide escapism for fans and viewers, especially during the trying times that the world is going through.

It is also a fitting tribute to the greatness of contemporary football icon Tom Brady. Grab some popcorn, pizza, chicken wings, and chips with dips (all the traditional Super Bowl food), and allow these acting dames to lure you in with their distinct talents.

Kick back, relax, and host your own “80 For Brady” movie viewing party with your friends, family, and loved ones. “80 For Brady” garners a B+ rating.

