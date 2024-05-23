Connect with us

Review: ’44 Lights’ puts audiences into a time warp to September 11th

Markos Papadatos

Published

The cast of '44 Lights'
The cast of '44 Lights.' Photo Credit: Michael D'Angora.
The cast of '44 Lights.' Photo Credit: Michael D'Angora.

“44 Lights” is a new Off-Broadway musical that is based on the book, music, and lyrics of Tim Tuttle.

It was directed by Nancy Robillard, and it is a musical journey to healing after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Tim Tuttle serves as the narrator, and it features such actors as Amar Srivastava (Nick), Carol Jacobanis (Susan), Marcus Lorenzo (Tommy), Constance Hastie (Donna), Rich Orlow (Sully), Benjamin Mowrer (Carlton), Lindsay Wheeler (Nellie), Alison Delaney (Elizabeth), and Erin Morris (Mary).

Each actor is given his or her own characterization. “44 Lights” allows the female actresses to showcase their crystalline soprano voices throughout the show.

It chronicles some events that happened the day before the terrorists attacks and the (day of) at Ground Zero in Manhattan as several of the cast members worked at the World Trade Center (and how that has impacted their families and loved ones).

In the second part of the show, the witnesses’ friends are coming together to find strength in each other. Ultimately, they discover that friendship and love carries them through.

Most importantly, this show is a collective emotional and musical experience for all. People will forget that they are watching a show and they will feel like they are experiencing real life.

The Verdict

Overall, “44 Lights” is a compelling Off-Broadway play from start to finish. Nancy Robillard did a solid job with its direction and bringing this unflinching story to life.

Viewers are bound to be moved on an emotional level, and in multiple instances, they will be brought to tears. It displays the fact that a bond forged by friendship is never broken. It underscores such values as faith, hope, and love.

“44 Lights” garners an A rating, and it was worthy of the lengthy standing ovation that it received in the end.

To learn more about “44 Lights,” check out its official website.

In this article:44 lights, ground zero, Manhattan, Musical, nancy robillard, Production, September 11, Show, tim tuttle
Markos Papadatos
Written By

