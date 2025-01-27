Recording artist honestav on his ‘No License’ solo headlining tour

Recording artist honestav. Photo Courtesy of honestav.

On January 27th, alternative recording artist and songwriter honestav announced that he will embark on his headlining “No License” solo tour.

His 15-city tour will kick off on March 6th in Nashville, Tennessee at Basement East, with additional stops in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago and Pittsburg.

It will wrap up on April 4th, 2025, in Lakewood, Ohio at Mahall’s. Special guest Damien Styles will join as support on all dates and recording artist Z will join for select shows.

The “No License Tour” comes on the heels of honestav’s successful, sold-out shows at the Mercury Lounge in New York City and the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles as well as a blowout, sold-out hometown show at The Regency in Springfield, Missouri.

On his new tour, honestav remarked, “I’m so excited to touch a bunch of cities in the Midwest, my home region!”

“I f—king love the Midwest and I can’t wait to meet every single fan that comes to my show. You guys have given me everything and I’m excited to give you a great show and return the love,” he elaborated.

honestav is touring in support of his debut EP hara-kiri. It was released on November 8, 2024. The 12-song EP features his lead track “Hurts to Fall in Love.”

Background on honestav

A singer-songwriter, honestav was born and raised in a small town outside of Springfield, Missouri, and he has been steadily releasing music online since 2021.

From the very start, his music was a response to tragedy; he began releasing music every week while coping with the death of his father and brother.

In the face of unimaginable odds and loss, the rising musician found himself an explosive hit and a ticket out of rural Missouri.

Under the moniker of honestav, he shares personal tracks dealing with addiction, loss and healing informed by a blend of alternative, indie-folk, hip-hop and pop influences.

He continues to use music as an outlet, sharing stories of his experiences with his fans around the world.

His EP “hara-kiri” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about recording artist honestav, follow him on Instagram and visit his official website.