Rebecca Metz talks about the final season of ‘Better Things’ on FX

Rebecca Metz in 'Better Things' on FX. Photo Courtesy of 'Better Things,' FX.

Actress Rebecca Metz chatted about the fifth and final season of the popular and critically acclaimed FX series “Better Things.”

Metz has brilliantly guest-starred as Tressa, the best friend and talent manager of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon). “Better Things” chronicles the life of Sam Fox, a single mother, and actor, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles.

At the same time, Tressa is looking after her elderly mother, an English ex-pat who lives across the street. Sam often relies on her best friend, Tressa to not only maneuver her career but to help support her in the ever-complicated situations of life.

“I just loved getting to know Tressa over the last five seasons. She has developed so organically and I have gotten to shape who she has turned out to be. This show responds to the actors and vice versa. It has been like getting to know an old friend over these years,” she said.

“The best part of it is when we are all together as a cast,” she added.

“Better Things” has earned the reputation of being one of the most female-driven programs on television with a majority of female actors, directors, producers, writers, and crew. This show has received a ton of praise for being gritty, truthful, in-your-face, and is never “sugar-coated.” It portrays the lives of women in an honest, sometimes brutal, and heartfelt manner.

Metz will be guest-starring on the last three episodes of Season 5 of “Better Things,” which air on April 11, 18, and 25 (series finale) respectively. “I am excited, it’s bittersweet. I am going to miss doing it but I am excited, for sure, because it’s the end of an era,” she said.

She listed the following actors as her dream collaboration partners to someday get to work with: Cherry Jones, Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Frances McDormand, Margo Martindale, Meryl Streep, and Jean Smart.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Metz revealed, “Possibility.” “It is nice to be wide open to whatever is going to come in the future. I am hopeful and curious about what it is going to be,” she said.

Background on Rebecca Metz

Metz, a fan favorite and actor’s actor is one of the most recognized faces on television today. She recently starred as a series regular on the Disney Channel series Coop & Cami Ask the World and had a recurring role on CBS’s Mom. It was her guest-starring role on one of the most talked-about storylines of Nip/Tuck in the recurring role of Abby Mays (the woman who wore a bag over her head) that garnered her rave reviews from the Hollywood industry and set her television career on fire.

In the summer of 2020, Metz was spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, which is hosted by two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. “Donna is so great. I can’t wait to talk to her again,” she admitted.

Their entire informed conversation may be seen below.

For Metz, success is being able to support herself financially solely as an actor. “That was my definition for a long time, and I wake up grateful each day,” she said. “The next step is working on projects and with people who inspire and challenge me.”

Metz concluded about “Better Things,” “I hope the fans feel the love that we all have for each other, and that we all have for them. That’s the beautiful thing about the show from the beginning The show has so much heart, and it feels very human and personal. I just want everyone to feel like we did right by the show, and that we are ending it in a way that they are proud.”

To learn more about actress Rebecca Metz, follow her on Instagram.