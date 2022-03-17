Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Ray Stevens’ CabaRay to re-open for 2022 concert season

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens will return to the stage this weekend as he kicks off his 2022 live concert season at the CabaRay Showroom.

Published

Ray Stevens
Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens. Photo Credit: Angela Talley
Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens. Photo Credit: Angela Talley

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens will return to the stage this weekend as he kicks off his 2022 live concert season at the CabaRay Showroom. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Beginning this Saturday, March 19, the two-time Grammy winner will resume live dinner shows with weekly performances at the CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville, which will continue throughout the year. 

“Everyone has taken off their masks and started going out again,” Ray Stevens said. “So, come to the CabaRay! We are reopening this weekend and I can hardly wait!” 

On Saturday nights (and Thursday nights beginning April 21), Stevens will perform 90-minute concerts which include performances of many of his biggest hit songs including, “The Streak,” “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” “Misty,” “Gitarzan,” “It’s Me Again Margaret,” “Shriner’s Convention,” and “Turn Your Radio On.” 

12-time nominated and two-time Grammy winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with more than 60 years of comedic musical talent, including songs such as his multi-million selling hit “The Streak” and his classic pop standard “Everything Is Beautiful.”

Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums. In 2018, the music legend opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts.

Stevens is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and he has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Stevens was formally inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019. 

For more information on Ray Stevens, visit his official website.

In this article:cabaray, Country music, Grammy, Hall of Fame, Ray Stevens, west nashville
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

‘Born-free’ Belarusian goes to war alongside Ukraine troops

For teenager Gleb Gunko, war-torn Ukraine will be his first time in combat.

14 hours ago

World

Biden slams ‘war criminal’ Putin as Ukraine civilian horror grows

US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" as the Russian leader's onslaught in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives.

18 hours ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

People rest in their temporary shelter in the gym of a primary school in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland on March...

14 hours ago
Thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in the towns of Trelleborg, Ystad, Karlskrona and Nynashamn by sea since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago Thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in the towns of Trelleborg, Ystad, Karlskrona and Nynashamn by sea since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago

World

‘Lost everything’: Ukrainians sail to new lives in Sweden

Thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in the towns of Trelleborg, Ystad by sea since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

22 hours ago