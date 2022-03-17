Ray Stevens’ CabaRay to re-open for 2022 concert season

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens. Photo Credit: Angela Talley

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens will return to the stage this weekend as he kicks off his 2022 live concert season at the CabaRay Showroom. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Beginning this Saturday, March 19, the two-time Grammy winner will resume live dinner shows with weekly performances at the CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville, which will continue throughout the year.

“Everyone has taken off their masks and started going out again,” Ray Stevens said. “So, come to the CabaRay! We are reopening this weekend and I can hardly wait!”

On Saturday nights (and Thursday nights beginning April 21), Stevens will perform 90-minute concerts which include performances of many of his biggest hit songs including, “The Streak,” “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” “Misty,” “Gitarzan,” “It’s Me Again Margaret,” “Shriner’s Convention,” and “Turn Your Radio On.”

12-time nominated and two-time Grammy winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with more than 60 years of comedic musical talent, including songs such as his multi-million selling hit “The Streak” and his classic pop standard “Everything Is Beautiful.”

Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums. In 2018, the music legend opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts.

Stevens is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and he has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Stevens was formally inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.

For more information on Ray Stevens, visit his official website.