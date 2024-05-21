Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Rasoulof, director who fled Iran, will attend Cannes

Award-winning director Mohammad Rasoulof, who made a dramatic clandestine escape from Iran this month.
AFP

Published

Rasoulof is competing for the Palme d'Or with 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'
Rasoulof is competing for the Palme d'Or with 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' - Copyright AFP/File Sam YEH
Rasoulof is competing for the Palme d'Or with 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' - Copyright AFP/File Sam YEH

Award-winning director Mohammad Rasoulof, who made a dramatic clandestine escape from Iran this month, will attend the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his new movie, organisers told AFP on Tuesday.

Rasoulof will be in Cannes on Friday when “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” competes for the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, its director Thierry Fremaux said. 

An outspoken critic of the Iranian government, Rasoulof served two terms in Iranian jails over previous films and had his passport withdrawn in 2017.

His new film tells the story of a judge’s struggles amid political unrest in Tehran, and he had come under pressure to withdraw it from Cannes before the festival opened. 

He was then sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of “collusion against national security”.

On the eve of the festival last week, Rasoulof revealed that he had escaped Iran, later telling The Guardian that he made an “exhausting and extremely dangerous” journey on foot. 

It had not been clear if he would attend Cannes after finding asylum in Germany. 

“We are particularly touched to welcome (Rasoulof) here as a filmmaker. Our joy will be that of all festival-goers and all freedom-loving Iranians,” Fremaux said in a statement to AFP. 

“We would like to reaffirm the support of the Cannes Film Festival for all artists around the world who suffer violence and reprisals in the expression of their art.”

Rasoulof told AFP last week that he feared for the “safety and well-being” of fellow filmmakers in Iran.

“The global film community must provide strong support to the makers of these films,” he said in a statement.

He won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear, in 2020 for “There Is No Evil” and won the Un Certain Regard parallel section at Cannes with “A Man of Integrity” in 2017.

In this article:cannes, Film, France, Iran
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

6 hours ago
Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity alert #1: Costly scams for consumers to be aware of

Criminals use skimming devices installed on ATMs to steal card information and PINs from unsuspecting users.

22 hours ago
Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland

Business

Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port

The cargo ship that collided with a Baltimore bridge nearly two months ago, collapsing it and killing six highway workers, was towed back into...

23 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust'

World

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza ‘war crimes’ arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday...

22 hours ago