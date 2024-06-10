Rafael Kariotakis talks about starring in ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis. Photo Courtesy Johnson Production Group

Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis chatted about starring in the new Hallmark movie “A Greek Recipe for Romance.”

Kariotakis stars in this rom-com alongside Danielle C. Ryan as his female love interest Abby.

The synopsis is: After losing her job at a New York city hotel, a young woman Abby heads to Greece to figure out what is next, but what she didn’t plan on was romance on the menu.

Experience filming ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

“My experience filming ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’ with Hallmark was truly wonderful,” he exclaimed. “It was my first movie with Hallmark, and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to working with such a fantastic team.”

“I simply loved everything about it… from the heartwarming storyline to the incredible cast and crew. It was a truly unforgettable experience that I will always cherish,” he acknowledged.

Playing Theo in ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

On portraying the character Theo, he remarked, “I absolutely loved playing Theo. His decision to follow his heart and revive his mom’s restaurant, even if it meant potentially losing his dad’s fortune, was so inspiring.”

“The way he prioritized his dreams really resonated with me. It was a joy to bring such a passionate and determined character to life on screen,” he exclaimed.

Working with Danielle C. Ryan as his female lead

On working with Danielle C. Ryan, Kariotakis said, “Working with Dani was an absolute thrill! She is an incredible actress, and I felt truly honored to share the screen with her.”

“Not only that, but collaborating with the entire team, including the talented director Colin Theys and the dedicated production crew, made the experience even more memorable,” he elaborated.

“It was a fantastic journey working alongside such passionate and skilled individuals who brought their A-game every day,” he added.

Kariotakis on filming in Greece

Kariotakis opened up about filming this movie in his native Greece. “It was a remarkable experience,” he admitted.

“Despite being Greek and living in this beautiful country, the production managed to showcase the captivating beauty of Greece in an exceptional way,” he noted.

“The film highlighted the picturesque landscapes, rich culture, and vibrant atmosphere of Greece, adding a special touch to the storytelling that resonated with both local and international audiences,” he added.

Daily motivations as an actor

On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, “My motivation stems from the drive to improve and grow in my craft. I am constantly striving to better my skills, learn new techniques, and explore different aspects of acting.”

“The passion I have for my job fuels me, making each day feel like a rewarding journey rather than just ‘going to work.’ The joy and fulfillment I find in acting inspire me to push boundaries, take on new challenges, and evolve as an artist continuously,” he explained.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “My advice is to embrace the challenges that come with pursuing a career in acting. While it may seem like a tough industry to break into, every moment spent honing your skills and chasing your dreams is incredibly valuable.”

“Remember that the journey may have its ups and downs, but the rewards of following your passion for acting are immeasurable. Stay dedicated, keep pushing forward, and never give up on your dreams, no matter how challenging the path may seem. The fulfillment and joy you find in acting will make every effort worthwhile,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Kariotakis said, “Success, to me, is more than just financial gains. It’s about waking up every morning with a sense of joy and purpose, looking forward to the day ahead because I truly love what I do.”

“When work doesn’t feel like work, but a fulfilling passion, that’s when I know I’ve achieved success. And hey, if it also happens to bring in some extra cash, well, I definitely won’t complain,” he elaborated.

“Additionally, making a movie in the U.S. would be a dream come true for me and a significant milestone of success in my career,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Kariotakis stated about “A Greek Recipe for Romance,” “It is a delightful movie that combines romance, stunning Greek scenery, delicious food, and a heartwarming story.”

“It is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys love stories and the beauty of Greece. So grab some popcorn and get ready to be swept off your feet by this charming film,” he exclaimed.

To learn more about Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis, follow him on Instagram.