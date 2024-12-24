Radhika Vekaria talks about her Grammy nomination for her ‘Warriors of Light’ album

Radhika Vekaria. Photo Credit: Kelly Love

Radhika Vekaria spoke about her Grammy nomination for her ‘Warriors of Light’ album, which is up for “Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album.”

Should she win, this could make Radhika the first woman of Indian descent to claim this award, thus cementing her place as a trailblazer in the contemporary music landscape.

Congrats on your Grammy nomination for Warriors of Light! How did that feel?

Thank you so much! It’s truly a surreal feeling. If someone had told me a few years ago that the music of the ancients would be embraced this way, I might not have believed it.

Warriors of Light has given me so much during the journey of its creation, so to see it honored in this way feels deeply humbling.

These vibrations are far greater than my small life here, and I feel privileged to play a part in sharing them during our times.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Devotional music and mantra have been with me since I was a baby. While I could say the inspiration is innate, I had to first give myself permission to share it. These practices are incredibly personal—they’ve been my source of healing and strength for years.

The essence of my songwriting is love. I want to offer the philosophies that have loved me to others. Through this music, I get to love people unbounded. The sounds get us out of our minds.

If it can help even one person find a little more freedom or peace within, then the purpose of the music is fulfilled.

How did the album come about? Were you going for a certain theme?

The album is the culmination of many things in my life, with a central theme of overcoming.

In 2020, we collectively faced an immense challenge. We were forced to confront our understanding of the world, and many began asking the ultimate question: “What am I here for?”

It’s a question born out of turmoil—whether personal or collective. Spirituality is less a passive path but an active pursuit towards something, and mostly our Self Realization.

Growth often follows these tough times. I wanted to create music that doesn’t just heal but also empowers and inspires resilience. We need that strength now more than ever.

What’s your personal favorite song on the album and why?

That’s such a difficult question because each piece holds profound meaning for me. I honestly couldn’t choose—you’d have to tell me your favorite instead!

For sentimental reasons, the Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in my heart. My mother used to sing it to me as a child, and that memory carries a sweetness I hold close.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age, with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent?

It’s a double-edged sword. The ability to reach so many people is a gift, but it also comes with its challenges.

I can feel the strain it places on our nervous systems, even in something as simple as constant texting.

For me, nothing compares to being physically present with others, breathing the same air and sharing the same space.

Yet, the digital age allows us to connect in ways that transcend distance—it reveals a global community of people who resonate with you deeply.

That’s a beautiful discovery, and it makes us feel a little less alone. I like to feel the digital age is part of us rather than the other way around. It’s more empowering right?

What do your plans for the future include?

Touring across the U.S. and Europe is at the forefront.

I’m also thrilled to be releasing a new album next year in collaboration with Grammy-winning composer and violinist Nathalie Bonin.

It’s an exciting new direction for me, and I can’t wait to share it.

Which artists would you like to collaborate with someday?

I’d love to sing with Andrea Bocelli—his voice is otherworldly. Also, Mariah Carey —what a legend!

I used to sing her songs every day as a child. Those would be dream collaborations.

What does the word “success” mean to you?

At night, a warm bed. In the day, the freedom to determine my own day. Overall, when the peaceful moments outweigh the tumultuous ones. That’s success in its truest form.

“Warriors of Light’ is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Grammy-nominated artist Radhika Vekaria, follow her on Instagram.